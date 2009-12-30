Union Business Cycle Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Business Cycle Fund Direct G
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 13-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Harshad Patwardhan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 513
Invest wise with Expert advice
Union Business Cycle Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.36
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if units are redeemed/switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed or Switched out after completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.
Union Business Cycle Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Union Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.86
5.93
-9.2
-12.57
1.36
-
-
3.33
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Union Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.04
|238218
|41.26
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.25
|266100
|32.04
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.21
|158407
|26.73
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.93
|161166
|25.30
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.54
|57335
|18.13
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.52
|17841
|18.07
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|3.34
|14340
|17.13
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.97
|127006
|15.24
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.96
|79782
|15.18
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.91
|93575
|14.90
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.87
|17269
|14.73
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.77
|54965
|14.20
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.46
|183307
|12.62
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.14
|24519
|10.97
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|2.11
|17918
|10.84
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|2.06
|49500
|10.55
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.94
|36583
|9.94
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.91
|11256
|9.80
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.88
|98806
|9.66
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|1.71
|15583
|8.77
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.56
|325486
|8.01
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.51
|122751
|7.76
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.47
|105547
|7.55
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.46
|39320
|7.48
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|1.31
|98007
|6.72
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.21
|46491
|6.22
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.18
|27300
|6.07
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.18
|27623
|6.05
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.12
|25059
|5.74
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.09
|4000
|5.57
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.09
|12025
|5.57
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.08
|88750
|5.55
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.05
|63961
|5.36
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.04
|86158
|5.31
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.02
|33831
|5.23
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.00
|7358
|5.14
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.99
|51167
|5.06
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.97
|33343
|4.96
|Equity
|ITD Cem
|Construction
|0.95
|91000
|4.88
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.92
|57000
|4.70
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.89
|20271
|4.55
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.87
|9512
|4.43
|Equity
|Campus Activewe.
|Consumer Durables
|0.86
|170000
|4.43
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.84
|75420
|4.31
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.72
|27349
|3.70
|Equity
|Alivus Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.66
|38070
|3.36
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.62
|7663
|3.17
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.41
|6909
|2.12
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.12
|6000000
|0.59
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.19
|0
|31.74
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.90
|0
|-4.64
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement