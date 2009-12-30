iifl-logo
Union Business Cycle Fund Regular G

Union Business Cycle Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Union Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Union Business Cycle Fund Regular G

AMC

Union Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

13-Feb-2024

Fund Manager

Harshad Patwardhan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

513

Union Business Cycle Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.2

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% if units are redeemed/switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed or Switched out after completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.

Union Business Cycle Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Union Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.97
5.69
-9.57
-13.19
-0.09
-
-
1.85
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Union Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Union Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
UPL1,22,751
Hind. Unilever27,623
SBI Cards63,961
Shriram Finance86,158
Phoenix Mills33,831
IndusInd Bank51,167
Ipca Labs.27,349

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HCL Technologies60,476
Godrej Propert.26,840
Home First Finan56,398
H P C L1,31,000
Prestige Estates32,086
Crompton Gr. Con1,20,000
Greenply Industr1,40,883
O N G C1,05,918
JSW Infrast70,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.0423821841.26
EquityICICI BankBanks6.2526610032.04
EquityInfosysIT - Software5.2115840726.73
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.9316116625.30
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.545733518.13
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products3.521784118.07
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles3.341434017.13
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.9712700615.24
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.967978215.18
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.919357514.90
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.871726914.73
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.775496514.20
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.4618330712.62
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services2.142451910.97
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services2.111791810.84
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance2.064950010.55
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.94365839.94
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals1.91112569.80
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.88988069.66
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables1.71155838.77
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.563254868.01
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.511227517.76
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.471055477.55
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.46393207.48
EquityK E C Intl.Construction1.31980076.72
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.21464916.22
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.18273006.07
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.18276236.05
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.12250595.74
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.0940005.57
EquityBSECapital Markets1.09120255.57
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services1.08887505.55
EquitySBI CardsFinance1.05639615.36
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.04861585.31
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty1.02338315.23
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.0073585.14
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.99511675.06
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.97333434.96
EquityITD CemConstruction0.95910004.88
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.92570004.70
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.89202714.55
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.8795124.43
EquityCampus Activewe.Consumer Durables0.861700004.43
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.84754204.31
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.72273493.70
EquityAlivus LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.66380703.36
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing0.6276633.17
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.4169092.12
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.1260000000.59
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-6.19031.74
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.900-4.64

Key information

Fund House:
Union Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
30-Dec-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
20,143.98
Trustee/s:
Mr. K. Madhavan Kumar, Mr.Durga Prasad Duvvuri, Union Trustee Company Pri
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. G. Pradeep Kumar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Prakash Karnik, Mr. S.C.Gupta, Anil Bafna, Animesh Chauhan, Mrs.Alice Vaidyan, Ms.A.Manimekhalai, Mr.Raghu Palat, Mr.Nidhu Saxena, Mr.Ken Obuchi
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Padmaja Shirke
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Leena Johnson
Fund Manager/s:
Harshad Patwardhan
Auditors:
M/s. Chaitanya C Dalal &

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 503, 5th Floor, Leeela Business Park, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059
Contact Nos:
022-67483300
Fax:
022-67483402
Email:
investorcare@unionmf.com
Website:
www.unionmf.com

