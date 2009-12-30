iifl-logo

Union Consumption Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Union Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Union Consumption Fund Dir G

AMC

Union Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Media

Launch Date

01-Dec-2025

Fund Manager

Vinod Malviya

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

331.66

Union Consumption Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  29-Jan-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.28

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil if redeemed or switched out after completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.

Union Consumption Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

Union Consumption Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-2.31
-7.1
-
-
-
-
-
-7.2
Category Avg
-1.1
-6.6
-9.6
-5.27
1.75
15.19
17.2
1.7
Category Best
0.77
-3.31
-8.06
-1.8
9.36
15.93
17.92
15.61
Category Worst
-2.03
-8.58
-12.22
-8.77
-8.48
14.45
16.47
-11.14

Union Consumption Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Union Consumption Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bharti Airtel97,600
M & M40,350
Titan Company29,800
Maruti Suzuki6,910
Tata Consumer74,096
Eternal2,20,000
Eicher Motors6,750
ITC1,20,000
Bajaj Finance47,500
SBI Life Insuran19,500
Urban Company2,51,000
FSN E-Commerce1,25,000
TVS Motor Co.8,700
Indian Hotels Co44,000
Phoenix Mills17,100
Hero Motocorp5,500
Kotak Mah. Bank14,000
LG Electronics20,300
Swiggy78,000
DOMS Industries10,161
Trent5,700
One 9718,500
Metro Brands19,414
ICICI Bank17,300
Eureka Forbes37,360
Ather Energy21,500
Vishal Mega Mart1,15,000
Dixon Technolog.1,300

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services6.209760020.55
EquityM & MAutomobiles4.514035014.96
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables3.642980012.07
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles3.48691011.53
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products2.66740968.83
EquityEternalRetailing1.842200006.11
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles1.4967504.93
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.461200004.83
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.41475004.68
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.20195003.96
EquityUrban CompanyRetailing1.012510003.35
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing1.001250003.31
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services0.98440003.25
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.9887003.23
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.9655003.17
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.96171003.16
EquityLG ElectronicsConsumer Durables0.93203003.08
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.93140003.08
EquitySwiggyRetailing0.91780003.01
EquityDOMS IndustriesHousehold Products0.80101612.65
EquityTrentRetailing0.7457002.43
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)0.72185002.40
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables0.71194142.34
EquityICICI BankBanks0.70173002.32
EquityEureka ForbesConsumer Durables0.70373602.31
EquityAther EnergyAutomobiles0.49215001.62
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.4713001.57
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing0.471150001.56

Key information

Fund House:
Union Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
30-Dec-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
25,989.03
Trustee/s:
Mr. K. Madhavan Kumar, Mr.Durga Prasad Duvvuri, Union Trustee Company Pri
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. G. Pradeep Kumar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Prakash Karnik, Mr. S.C.Gupta, Anil Bafna, Animesh Chauhan, Mrs.Alice Vaidyan, Ms.A.Manimekhalai, Mr.Nidhu Saxena, Mr.Ken Obuchi
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Padmaja Shirke
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Leena Johnson
Fund Manager/s:
Vinod Malviya
Auditors:
M/s. Chaitanya C Dalal &

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 503, 5th Floor, Leeela Business Park, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059
Contact Nos:
022-67483300
Fax:
022-67483402
Email:
investorcare@unionmf.com
Website:
www.unionmf.com
