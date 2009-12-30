Union Consumption Fund Dir G
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Consumption Fund Dir G
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Media
Launch Date
: 01-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Vinod Malviya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 331.66
Union Consumption Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.28
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil if redeemed or switched out after completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.
Union Consumption Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Union Consumption Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.31
-7.1
-
-
-
-
-
-7.2
|Category Avg
-1.1
-6.6
-9.6
-5.27
1.75
15.19
17.2
1.7
|Category Best
0.77
-3.31
-8.06
-1.8
9.36
15.93
17.92
15.61
|Category Worst
-2.03
-8.58
-12.22
-8.77
-8.48
14.45
16.47
-11.14
Union Consumption Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Consumption Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|6.20
|97600
|20.55
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|4.51
|40350
|14.96
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|3.64
|29800
|12.07
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|3.48
|6910
|11.53
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.66
|74096
|8.83
|Equity
|Eternal
|Retailing
|1.84
|220000
|6.11
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.49
|6750
|4.93
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.46
|120000
|4.83
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.41
|47500
|4.68
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.20
|19500
|3.96
|Equity
|Urban Company
|Retailing
|1.01
|251000
|3.35
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.00
|125000
|3.31
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.98
|44000
|3.25
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.98
|8700
|3.23
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.96
|5500
|3.17
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.96
|17100
|3.16
|Equity
|LG Electronics
|Consumer Durables
|0.93
|20300
|3.08
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.93
|14000
|3.08
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.91
|78000
|3.01
|Equity
|DOMS Industries
|Household Products
|0.80
|10161
|2.65
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.74
|5700
|2.43
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.72
|18500
|2.40
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|0.71
|19414
|2.34
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.70
|17300
|2.32
|Equity
|Eureka Forbes
|Consumer Durables
|0.70
|37360
|2.31
|Equity
|Ather Energy
|Automobiles
|0.49
|21500
|1.62
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.47
|1300
|1.57
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|0.47
|115000
|1.56
