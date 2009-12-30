Union Dynamic Bond Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Dynamic Bond Fund G
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 23-Jan-2012
Fund Manager
: Parijat Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 79.44
Union Dynamic Bond Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.176
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 3 months from the date of allotment. 0.25% - For redemption/switch-out of units after 3 months but before 6 months from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 6 months from the date of allotment.
Union Dynamic Bond Fund G- NAV Chart
Union Dynamic Bond Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.91
3.03
3.42
4.04
9.52
6.39
5.63
6.6
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Union Dynamic Bond Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Dynamic Bond Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|6.62
|50000000
|5.16
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.54
|50000000
|5.10
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.28
|10000000
|0.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|41.96
|325000000
|32.74
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|13.25
|100000000
|10.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|12.91
|100000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|6.65
|50000000
|5.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.55
|50000000
|5.11
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|0.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.27
|0
|1.77
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.52
|0
|1.18
