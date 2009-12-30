Union FMP Series 13 Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union FMP Series 13 Direct IDCW
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 21-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Devesh Thacker
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Union FMP Series 13 Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Union FMP Series 13 Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Union FMP Series 13 Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Union FMP Series 13 Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union FMP Series 13 Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement