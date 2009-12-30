iifl-logo
Union Focused Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Union Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Union Focused Fund G

AMC

Union Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

15-Jul-2019

Fund Manager

Pratik Dharmshi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

363.49

Union Focused Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  23.3

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% if units are redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil thereafter.

Union Focused Fund G- NAV Chart

Union Focused Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.76
6.19
-9.96
-8.8
0.9
9.79
23.6
16.1
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Union Focused Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Union Focused Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Uno Minda87,000
Max Financial55,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
NTPC Green12,00,000
HCL Technologies59,900
Hind.Aeronautics22,000
Sanghvi Movers1,51,934

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks8.9026856832.33
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.4817800030.83
EquityInfosysIT - Software7.5916346927.58
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products5.3020000019.27
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing5.242722319.03
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment3.9825250014.45
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.7011200013.44
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables3.51916112.76
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.447970412.51
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.383880012.27
EquityTrentRetailing3.342500012.12
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.2617200011.84
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services3.1111570011.31
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.003699910.90
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.86870010.39
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.72621489.90
EquityAadhar Hsg. Fin.Finance2.622500009.51
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance2.52430009.17
EquityJSW EnergyPower2.321820008.44
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products2.29270968.31
EquityEureka ForbesConsumer Durables2.071543887.52
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets2.04235537.40
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense2.033000007.38
EquityUno MindaAuto Components1.98870007.18
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.88505236.84
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.56220005.68
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.51550005.48
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.0830000000.29
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.08011.20
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.2107.99

Key information

Fund House:
Union Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
30-Dec-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
20,143.98
Trustee/s:
Mr. K. Madhavan Kumar, Mr.Durga Prasad Duvvuri, Union Trustee Company Pri
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. G. Pradeep Kumar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Prakash Karnik, Mr. S.C.Gupta, Anil Bafna, Animesh Chauhan, Mrs.Alice Vaidyan, Ms.A.Manimekhalai, Mr.Raghu Palat, Mr.Nidhu Saxena, Mr.Ken Obuchi
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Padmaja Shirke
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Leena Johnson
Fund Manager/s:
Pratik Dharmshi
Auditors:
M/s. Chaitanya C Dalal &

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 503, 5th Floor, Leeela Business Park, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059
Contact Nos:
022-67483300
Fax:
022-67483402
Email:
investorcare@unionmf.com
Website:
www.unionmf.com

