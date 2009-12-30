Union Focused Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Focused Fund G
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 15-Jul-2019
Fund Manager
: Pratik Dharmshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 363.49
Invest wise with Expert advice
Union Focused Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.3
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if units are redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil thereafter.
Union Focused Fund G- NAV Chart
Union Focused Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.76
6.19
-9.96
-8.8
0.9
9.79
23.6
16.1
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Union Focused Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Focused Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.90
|268568
|32.33
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.48
|178000
|30.83
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.59
|163469
|27.58
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|5.30
|200000
|19.27
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|5.24
|27223
|19.03
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|3.98
|252500
|14.45
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.70
|112000
|13.44
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|3.51
|9161
|12.76
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.44
|79704
|12.51
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.38
|38800
|12.27
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|3.34
|25000
|12.12
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.26
|172000
|11.84
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|3.11
|115700
|11.31
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.00
|36999
|10.90
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.86
|8700
|10.39
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.72
|62148
|9.90
|Equity
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|Finance
|2.62
|250000
|9.51
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|2.52
|43000
|9.17
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|2.32
|182000
|8.44
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|2.29
|27096
|8.31
|Equity
|Eureka Forbes
|Consumer Durables
|2.07
|154388
|7.52
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|2.04
|23553
|7.40
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.03
|300000
|7.38
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|1.98
|87000
|7.18
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.88
|50523
|6.84
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.56
|22000
|5.68
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.51
|55000
|5.48
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.08
|3000000
|0.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.08
|0
|11.20
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.21
|0
|7.99
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement