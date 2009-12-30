Union Gilt Fund Direct IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Gilt Fund Direct IDCW A
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 18-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Parijat Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 111.74
Invest wise with Expert advice
Union Gilt Fund Direct IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.343
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Union Gilt Fund Direct IDCW A- NAV Chart
Union Gilt Fund Direct IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.96
3.23
3.52
4.03
10.27
-
-
8.25
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Union Gilt Fund Direct IDCW A- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Gilt Fund Direct IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|28.17
|375000000
|37.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|23.22
|300000000
|31.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|22.53
|300000000
|30.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|7.50
|100000000
|10.06
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|3.86
|50000000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.81
|50000000
|5.11
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.59
|0
|11.52
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.32
|0
|3.09
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement