Union Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 10-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Vinod Malviya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 49.06
Union Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.6599
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil if redeemed or switched out after completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.
Union Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Union Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.72
6.59
-
-
-
-
-
6.59
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
Union Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Mutual Fund - Indian
|Capital Markets
|65.61
|3800000
|32.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|33.15
|0
|16.26
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.24
|0
|0.61
