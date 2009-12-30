Union Liquid Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Liquid Fund Direct G
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Devesh Thacker
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5169.85
Union Liquid Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 2504.562
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Union Liquid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Union Liquid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.28
0.74
1.89
3.7
7.46
6.86
5.53
6.54
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Union Liquid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Liquid Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.21
|2250000000
|222.60
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.83
|1500000000
|149.89
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.79
|1500000000
|147.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.36
|1250000000
|124.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.36
|1250000000
|124.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.36
|1250000000
|124.74
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.35
|1250000000
|124.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.32
|1250000000
|122.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|2.08
|1100000000
|109.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.89
|1000000000
|99.92
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.89
|1000000000
|99.84
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.87
|1000000000
|98.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.87
|1000000000
|99.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.86
|1000000000
|98.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.86
|1000000000
|98.49
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|1.86
|1000000000
|98.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.70
|900000000
|89.86
|Commercial Paper
|Redington
|-/-
|1.57
|830000000
|82.98
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.42
|750000000
|74.97
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|1.40
|750000000
|73.89
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.40
|750000000
|73.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.39
|750000000
|73.64
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.38
|736540000
|72.96
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.32
|700000000
|69.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.12
|600000000
|59.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|500000000
|49.98
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.95
|500000000
|49.99
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.95
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.95
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.95
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.90
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Agrovet
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.90
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.66
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.61
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.60
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.55
|Commercial Paper
|BOBCARD LTD
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Maha
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.55
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.89
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.07
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.29
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.28
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.26
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.24
|Commercial Paper
|BOBCARD LTD
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.21
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|49.10
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.57
|300000000
|29.98
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|24.97
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|24.82
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|24.79
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|24.75
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|24.74
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|24.67
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|24.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|24.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|24.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|24.79
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|24.64
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.46
|250000000
|24.54
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.28
|150000000
|14.91
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.19
|100000000
|9.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.19
|100000000
|9.93
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|3.38
|0
|178.64
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.86
|0
|151.03
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|2.84
|0
|149.98
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.51
|0
|79.97
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.95
|0
|49.99
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|5.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.87
|0
|-47.83
