Union Money Market Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Money Market Fund Direct G
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 24-Aug-2021
Fund Manager
: Parijat Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 188.75
Invest wise with Expert advice
Union Money Market Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1244.9386
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Union Money Market Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Union Money Market Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
0.99
2.11
3.93
7.71
6.83
-
6.26
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Union Money Market Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Money Market Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Redington
|-/-
|8.59
|170000000
|16.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|7.58
|150000000
|14.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|7.46
|150000000
|14.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|7.17
|150000000
|14.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|7.05
|150000000
|13.95
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|5.05
|100000000
|9.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|5.04
|100000000
|9.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.04
|100000000
|9.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|4.97
|100000000
|9.83
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|4.89
|100000000
|9.68
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|4.87
|100000000
|9.63
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|4.82
|100000000
|9.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|4.79
|100000000
|9.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.77
|100000000
|9.45
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.77
|100000000
|9.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.70
|100000000
|9.29
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.52
|50000000
|4.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|19.19
|0
|37.99
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.66
|0
|1.30
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-14.19
|0
|-28.11
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement