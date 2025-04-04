Union Money Market Fund Direct IDCW D RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Union Money Market Fund Direct IDCW D RI
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 04-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Union Money Market Fund Direct IDCW D RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 04-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Union Money Market Fund Direct IDCW D RI- NAV Chart
Union Money Market Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Union Money Market Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Money Market Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Redington
|-/-
|8.59
|170000000
|16.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|7.58
|150000000
|14.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|7.46
|150000000
|14.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|7.17
|150000000
|14.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|7.05
|150000000
|13.95
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|5.05
|100000000
|9.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|5.04
|100000000
|9.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.04
|100000000
|9.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|4.97
|100000000
|9.83
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|4.89
|100000000
|9.68
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|4.87
|100000000
|9.63
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|4.82
|100000000
|9.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|4.79
|100000000
|9.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.77
|100000000
|9.45
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.77
|100000000
|9.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.70
|100000000
|9.29
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.52
|50000000
|4.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|19.19
|0
|37.99
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.66
|0
|1.30
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-14.19
|0
|-28.11
