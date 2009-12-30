Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 20-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Sanjay Bembalkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 790.33
Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.99
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Exit Load: 1% if units are redeemed/switched out on or before completion of 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed or switched out after completion of 15 days from the date of allotment of units.
Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.1
5.49
-1.28
-0.89
-
-
-
-0.09
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.09
|186500
|32.30
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.32
|218000
|26.24
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.26
|163950
|25.74
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.94
|193500
|23.22
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.71
|127000
|21.43
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.29
|21250
|18.12
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.29
|178375
|18.11
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.18
|437000
|17.26
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.75
|39600
|13.79
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.64
|82050
|12.92
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.53
|175350
|12.07
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.52
|55000
|12.04
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.28
|32000
|10.12
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.25
|52000
|9.89
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.21
|60000
|9.55
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.13
|401000
|8.90
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.11
|39500
|8.79
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.95
|16800
|7.52
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.86
|40700
|6.78
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.85
|35400
|6.74
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.84
|105800
|6.62
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|0.82
|34000
|6.52
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.81
|5350
|6.39
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.81
|102850
|6.38
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.70
|90000
|5.55
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.70
|40900
|5.54
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.68
|217000
|5.34
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|0.66
|260000
|5.22
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.65
|22500
|5.15
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.64
|59000
|5.05
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.64
|51000
|5.04
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.63
|11400
|5.00
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.62
|157000
|4.88
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.62
|3500
|4.87
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.61
|10000
|4.85
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.59
|117300
|4.63
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.58
|74300
|4.55
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.55
|19200
|4.31
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.54
|30625
|4.28
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.54
|19900
|4.24
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.54
|131900
|4.23
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.53
|31900
|4.21
|Equity
|Gokaldas Exports
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.53
|51469
|4.18
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.53
|41900
|4.18
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|0.53
|60600
|4.15
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.52
|90000
|4.14
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.52
|13500
|4.14
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.50
|31000
|3.98
|Equity
|Alivus Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.48
|42761
|3.78
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.47
|4300
|3.74
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.47
|8000
|3.73
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|0.46
|77812
|3.61
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.45
|26700
|3.57
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|0.45
|35000
|3.56
|Equity
|Quess Corp
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.44
|58736
|3.50
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.44
|68000
|3.49
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.44
|13000
|3.45
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.43
|250000
|3.43
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.43
|116200
|3.41
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.43
|390000
|3.40
|Equity
|Doms Industries
|Household Products
|0.43
|14100
|3.39
|Equity
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.43
|50261
|3.37
|Equity
|AWFIS Space
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.42
|50800
|3.31
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|0.39
|30602
|3.05
|Equity
|Greenply Industr
|Consumer Durables
|0.35
|102100
|2.78
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.34
|62000
|2.70
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.34
|46300
|2.66
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.33
|7000
|2.57
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.33
|45000
|2.57
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.29
|71400
|2.30
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.29
|4350
|2.30
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.28
|98000
|2.20
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.28
|22500
|2.20
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.26
|8050
|2.08
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.26
|2625
|2.07
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.25
|4700
|1.94
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.14
|15000
|1.07
|Equity
|Inventurus Knowl
|IT - Services
|0.06
|2576
|0.46
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.15
|250000000
|24.88
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.14
|250000000
|24.81
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.25
|100000000
|9.89
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.63
|50000000
|4.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.63
|50000000
|4.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.04
|3000000
|0.29
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Gold ETF
|Capital Markets
|9.23
|9920000
|72.96
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Gold ETF
|Capital Markets
|8.89
|9600000
|70.23
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Mutual Fund - Indian
|Capital Markets
|3.51
|3271079
|27.70
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.77
|0
|21.88
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.31
|0
|2.52
