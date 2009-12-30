iifl-logo
Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Union Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

Union Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

20-Aug-2024

Fund Manager

Sanjay Bembalkar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

790.33

Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.99

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Exit Load: 1% if units are redeemed/switched out on or before completion of 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed or switched out after completion of 15 days from the date of allotment of units.

Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.1
5.49
-1.28
-0.89
-
-
-
-0.09
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Tata Steel2,50,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Info Edg.(India)8,700
Alkem Lab7,500
V-Mart Retail10,900
Britannia Inds.6,000
KFin Technolog.27,800
A B B2,800
ITC Hotels34,900

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.0918650032.30
EquityICICI BankBanks3.3221800026.24
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.2616395025.74
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.9419350023.22
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.7112700021.43
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.292125018.12
EquityAxis BankBanks2.2917837518.11
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.1843700017.26
EquityTCSIT - Software1.753960013.79
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.648205012.92
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.5317535012.07
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.525500012.04
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.283200010.12
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.25520009.89
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.21600009.55
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.134010008.90
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.11395008.79
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.95168007.52
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.86407006.78
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.85354006.74
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.841058006.62
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables0.82340006.52
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.8153506.39
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.811028506.38
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.70900005.55
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.70409005.54
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.682170005.34
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks0.662600005.22
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.65225005.15
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.64590005.05
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.64510005.04
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products0.63114005.00
EquityNTPCPower0.621570004.88
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.6235004.87
EquityTrentRetailing0.61100004.85
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.591173004.63
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services0.58743004.55
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.55192004.31
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.54306254.28
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.54199004.24
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.541319004.23
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.53319004.21
EquityGokaldas ExportsTextiles & Apparels0.53514694.18
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.53419004.18
EquityK E C Intl.Construction0.53606004.15
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals0.52900004.14
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.52135004.14
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.50310003.98
EquityAlivus LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.48427613.78
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.4743003.74
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.4780003.73
EquityJSW EnergyPower0.46778123.61
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.45267003.57
EquityHome First FinanFinance0.45350003.56
EquityQuess CorpCommercial Services & Supplies0.44587363.50
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.44680003.49
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.44130003.45
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.432500003.43
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.431162003.41
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.433900003.40
EquityDoms IndustriesHousehold Products0.43141003.39
EquityJK Lakshmi Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.43502613.37
EquityAWFIS SpaceCommercial Services & Supplies0.42508003.31
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products0.39306023.05
EquityGreenply IndustrConsumer Durables0.351021002.78
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.34620002.70
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products0.34463002.66
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.3370002.57
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.33450002.57
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.29714002.30
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.2943502.30
EquityO N G COil0.28980002.20
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.28225002.20
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.2680502.08
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.2626252.07
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing0.2547001.94
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services0.14150001.07
EquityInventurus KnowlIT - Services0.0625760.46
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-3.1525000000024.88
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-3.1425000000024.81
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.251000000009.89
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.63500000004.97
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.63500000004.94
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.0430000000.29
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Gold ETFCapital Markets9.23992000072.96
Indian Mutual FundsHDFC Gold ETFCapital Markets8.89960000070.23
Indian Mutual FundsMutual Fund - IndianCapital Markets3.51327107927.70
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.77021.88
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.3102.52

Key information

Fund House:
Union Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
30-Dec-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
20,143.98
Trustee/s:
Mr. K. Madhavan Kumar, Mr.Durga Prasad Duvvuri, Union Trustee Company Pri
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. G. Pradeep Kumar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Prakash Karnik, Mr. S.C.Gupta, Anil Bafna, Animesh Chauhan, Mrs.Alice Vaidyan, Ms.A.Manimekhalai, Mr.Raghu Palat, Mr.Nidhu Saxena, Mr.Ken Obuchi
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Padmaja Shirke
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Leena Johnson
Fund Manager/s:
Sanjay Bembalkar
Auditors:
M/s. Chaitanya C Dalal &

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 503, 5th Floor, Leeela Business Park, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059
Contact Nos:
022-67483300
Fax:
022-67483402
Email:
investorcare@unionmf.com
Website:
www.unionmf.com

