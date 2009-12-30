Union Overnight Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Overnight Fund Direct G
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 26-Mar-2019
Fund Manager
: Devesh Thacker
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 187.37
Union Overnight Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1344.9023
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Union Overnight Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Union Overnight Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
0.53
1.58
3.23
6.63
6.29
5.02
5.03
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Union Overnight Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Overnight Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.54
|30000000
|2.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.54
|30000000
|2.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|78.04
|0
|151.79
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|12.85
|0
|24.99
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|5.44
|0
|10.58
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|0.72
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.22
|0
|0.42
