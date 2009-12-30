Union Short Duration Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Short Duration Fund Direct G
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Anindya Sarkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 447.29
Union Short Duration Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1864
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if units are redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed or switched out after completion of 15 days from the date of allotment of units. t
Union Short Duration Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Union Short Duration Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.54
1.4
-
-
-
-
-
1.86
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Union Short Duration Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Short Duration Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|6.60
|250000000
|25.65
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|6.47
|250000000
|25.16
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.45
|250000000
|25.10
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|6.44
|250000000
|25.04
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|6.44
|250000000
|25.04
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|6.44
|250000000
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|6.43
|250000000
|25.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|6.42
|250000000
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.41
|250000000
|24.94
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|6.38
|250000000
|24.82
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.15
|240000000
|23.93
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.13
|200000000
|19.97
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|10.44
|400000000
|40.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|5.30
|200000000
|20.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.59
|100000000
|10.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.86
|0
|15.03
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.05
|0
|7.97
