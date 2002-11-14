iifl-logo
UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G

UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

V Srivatsa

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

5633.37

UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  408.6695

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.16
4.67
-4.06
-5.82
10.47
15.76
25.97
13.32
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
B P C L10,71,795
UPL2,93,109

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
GAIL (India)1,61,939

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.882223431406.48
EquityICICI BankBanks5.522418644326.11
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.121174984184.54
EquityITCDiversified FMCG3.014343319177.96
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals2.292924350135.51
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.23608061132.02
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.94898359114.54
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.85213657109.29
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.68342592699.47
EquityO N G COil1.57375768292.58
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.54272377391.05
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.467485886.25
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.3529948879.83
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.3550074279.74
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.26113410974.39
EquityWiproIT - Software1.24278660473.07
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.2442151973.06
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.1920219370.61
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.1296522666.18
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.0494537861.43
EquityAditya Birla CapFinance0.96307972356.99
EquityGE Shipping CoTransport Services0.9359659055.58
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.9233103054.39
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.8776552951.63
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.836257749.30
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8242233848.32
EquityCaplin Point LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8124081048.15
EquityFederal BankBanks0.79242125946.66
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.78670077046.16
EquityEmamiPersonal Products0.7677394644.88
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.7622639244.87
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7528740044.28
EquityIndian BankBanks0.7480652443.65
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.70117376741.54
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.6870673340.88
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6835134540.77
EquityJK PaperPaper, Forest & Jute Products0.68129121340.33
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction0.6838507940.16
EquityNIIT LearningOther Consumer Services0.6796083439.84
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services0.6727037739.57
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.6734282939.34
EquitySundaram FinanceFinance0.658434138.58
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6213882936.41
EquityApollo TyresAuto Components0.6285326036.35
EquityMahindra HolidayLeisure Services0.59121511834.62
EquityMarksans PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.57150864633.56
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets0.5451962431.97
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.5354281331.57
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.5324380031.54
EquityGHCLChemicals & Petrochemicals0.5350490331.04
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.51107179529.84
EquityRaymond LifestylTextiles & Apparels0.4827317828.59
EquityS P ApparelsTextiles & Apparels0.4841794028.47
EquityIndo Count Inds.Textiles & Apparels0.48111398628.28
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.4610964227.41
EquityTips MusicEntertainment0.4440791025.79
EquityRaymondRealty0.3916600023.28
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products0.379049221.62
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.3610818921.01
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.3229310918.64
EquityShivalik BimetalIndustrial Products0.3038494017.78
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products0.278878916.17
EquityIndiamart Inter.Retailing0.236431413.30
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.0146640.37
Debt Investments
NCDS I D B I-/-1.7110000100.77
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.88500051.78
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.87500051.53
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.86500051.04
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.85500050.48
NCDI R F C-/-0.85500050.35
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.43250025.42
NCDI R F C-/-0.43250025.38
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.4325025.36
NCDI R F C-/-0.43250025.29
NCDUnion Bank (I)-/-0.4225024.93
PTCINDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1 - SERIES-A2-/-0.392523.30
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.17100010.08
NCDPiramal Finance.-/-0.131060007.89
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.02101.00
NCDYes Bank-/-0.003000.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-4.082300000000241.13
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-2.511425000000148.31
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-2.161250000000127.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-2.111200000000124.59
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.721000000000101.47
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2036-/-1.2570000000074.12
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2038-/-0.8750000000051.40
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2037-/-0.8750000000051.40
Govt. SecuritiesANDHRA PRADESH 2035-/-0.7845000000046.13
Govt. SecuritiesKERALA 2043-/-0.7342460000042.89
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-0.4525000000026.31
Govt. SecuritiesKerala 2034-/-0.4325000000025.67
Govt. SecuritiesWEST BENGAL 2045-/-0.4325000000025.21
Govt. SecuritiesANDHRA PRADESH 2037-/-0.4325000000025.21
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2034-/-0.14795100008.16
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA 2040-/-0.03195900001.99
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.0175500000.65
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2039-/-0.001500000.01
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Regular (G)-/-0.253534315.02
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF-/-0.0410000002.53
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF-/-0.044050002.45
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.1408.00
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0100.39
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.310136.73

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
V Srivatsa
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

