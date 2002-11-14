UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: V Srivatsa
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5633.37
UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 408.6695
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.16
4.67
-4.06
-5.82
10.47
15.76
25.97
13.32
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.88
|2223431
|406.48
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.52
|2418644
|326.11
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.12
|1174984
|184.54
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.01
|4343319
|177.96
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.29
|2924350
|135.51
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.23
|608061
|132.02
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.94
|898359
|114.54
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.85
|213657
|109.29
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.68
|3425926
|99.47
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.57
|3757682
|92.58
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.54
|2723773
|91.05
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.46
|74858
|86.25
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.35
|299488
|79.83
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.35
|500742
|79.74
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.26
|1134109
|74.39
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.24
|2786604
|73.07
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.24
|421519
|73.06
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.19
|202193
|70.61
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.12
|965226
|66.18
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.04
|945378
|61.43
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|0.96
|3079723
|56.99
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|0.93
|596590
|55.58
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.92
|331030
|54.39
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.87
|765529
|51.63
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.83
|62577
|49.30
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.82
|422338
|48.32
|Equity
|Caplin Point Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.81
|240810
|48.15
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.79
|2421259
|46.66
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.78
|6700770
|46.16
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.76
|773946
|44.88
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.76
|226392
|44.87
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.75
|287400
|44.28
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.74
|806524
|43.65
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.70
|1173767
|41.54
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.68
|706733
|40.88
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|351345
|40.77
|Equity
|JK Paper
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|0.68
|1291213
|40.33
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|0.68
|385079
|40.16
|Equity
|NIIT Learning
|Other Consumer Services
|0.67
|960834
|39.84
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|0.67
|270377
|39.57
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.67
|342829
|39.34
|Equity
|Sundaram Finance
|Finance
|0.65
|84341
|38.58
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.62
|138829
|36.41
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.62
|853260
|36.35
|Equity
|Mahindra Holiday
|Leisure Services
|0.59
|1215118
|34.62
|Equity
|Marksans Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.57
|1508646
|33.56
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|0.54
|519624
|31.97
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.53
|542813
|31.57
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.53
|243800
|31.54
|Equity
|GHCL
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.53
|504903
|31.04
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.51
|1071795
|29.84
|Equity
|Raymond Lifestyl
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.48
|273178
|28.59
|Equity
|S P Apparels
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.48
|417940
|28.47
|Equity
|Indo Count Inds.
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.48
|1113986
|28.28
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.46
|109642
|27.41
|Equity
|Tips Music
|Entertainment
|0.44
|407910
|25.79
|Equity
|Raymond
|Realty
|0.39
|166000
|23.28
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|0.37
|90492
|21.62
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.36
|108189
|21.01
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.32
|293109
|18.64
|Equity
|Shivalik Bimetal
|Industrial Products
|0.30
|384940
|17.78
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.27
|88789
|16.17
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|0.23
|64314
|13.30
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.01
|4664
|0.37
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.71
|10000
|100.77
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|51.78
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|51.53
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|51.04
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.85
|5000
|50.48
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.85
|5000
|50.35
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.42
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.38
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.43
|250
|25.36
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.29
|NCD
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|24.93
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1 - SERIES-A2
|-/-
|0.39
|25
|23.30
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|10.08
|NCD
|Piramal Finance.
|-/-
|0.13
|106000
|7.89
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.02
|10
|1.00
|NCD
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|0.00
|300
|0.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|4.08
|2300000000
|241.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|2.51
|1425000000
|148.31
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|2.16
|1250000000
|127.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|2.11
|1200000000
|124.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.72
|1000000000
|101.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|1.25
|700000000
|74.12
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2038
|-/-
|0.87
|500000000
|51.40
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2037
|-/-
|0.87
|500000000
|51.40
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH 2035
|-/-
|0.78
|450000000
|46.13
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2043
|-/-
|0.73
|424600000
|42.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|0.45
|250000000
|26.31
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2034
|-/-
|0.43
|250000000
|25.67
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2045
|-/-
|0.43
|250000000
|25.21
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH 2037
|-/-
|0.43
|250000000
|25.21
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2034
|-/-
|0.14
|79510000
|8.16
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2040
|-/-
|0.03
|19590000
|1.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.01
|7550000
|0.65
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2039
|-/-
|0.00
|150000
|0.01
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Regular (G)
|-/-
|0.25
|35343
|15.02
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|0.04
|1000000
|2.53
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|0.04
|405000
|2.45
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.14
|0
|8.00
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.39
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.31
|0
|136.73
