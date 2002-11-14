UTI Annual Interval Fund I IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Annual Interval Fund I IDCW
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Interval Income Funds
Launch Date
: 11-Jul-2007
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 13.27
UTI Annual Interval Fund I IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.6412
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
:
UTI Annual Interval Fund I IDCW- NAV Chart
UTI Annual Interval Fund I IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.16
0.58
1.64
3.16
6.78
6.02
4.21
6.66
|Category Avg
0.11
0.45
1.32
2.69
5.79
5.81
4.58
6.32
|Category Best
0.18
0.61
1.74
3.48
7.27
7.2
5.97
7.36
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.05
-0.05
-0.01
-
-
2.31
UTI Annual Interval Fund I IDCW- Latest Dividends
UTI Annual Interval Fund I IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|41.97
|100000000
|9.72
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|58.03
|0
|13.45
