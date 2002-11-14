UTI Annual Interval Fund II Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Annual Interval Fund II Direct G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Interval Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 12.86
UTI Annual Interval Fund II Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 25-Mar-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 33.7464
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil (No redemption/repurchase of units shall be allowed except during The Specified Transaction Period)
UTI Annual Interval Fund II Direct G- NAV Chart
UTI Annual Interval Fund II Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.11
0.45
1.54
3.16
6.95
6.37
5.32
6.45
|Category Avg
0.11
0.45
1.32
2.69
5.79
5.81
4.58
6.32
|Category Best
0.18
0.61
1.74
3.48
7.27
7.2
5.97
7.36
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.05
-0.05
-0.01
-
-
2.31
UTI Annual Interval Fund II Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Annual Interval Fund II Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|100.00
|0
|10.10
