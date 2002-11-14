iifl-logo
iifl-logo

UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G

UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

21-Jul-2023

Fund Manager

Sachin Trivedi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2792

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.2595

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Redemption / switch out within 12 months from the date of allotment - (i) upto 10% of the alloted units - Nil (ii) beyond 10% of the alloted units - 1.00% Redemption / swith out after 12 months from the date of allotment - Nil

UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.78
3.5
-0.77
-1.83
9.7
-
-
13.14
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
ICICI Securities1,16,539
SBI Life Insuran24,375

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.471332078243.53
EquityICICI BankBanks5.851246056168.01
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.77625467108.41
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.2559520293.48
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.0969678788.84
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.6635250276.53
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.447827670.02
EquityTCSIT - Software2.2618018264.97
EquityAxis BankBanks2.0553598159.06
EquityNTPCPower1.88151493254.17
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.854624053.27
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.4560600041.55
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.4211676240.77
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.3896569339.56
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.142849832.79
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.096133831.37
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.08103226631.10
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.0822078930.93
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.03192500029.69
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.965138427.47
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.935953226.73
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.928670126.55
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.8954955425.46
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.876117924.98
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.879335724.88
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services0.819414323.33
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.7964206822.72
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.6817141619.87
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.6710711719.20
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.672671719.18
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.6629174218.95
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.6637322218.90
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.6567061818.67
EquityO N G COil0.6373508318.11
EquityWiproIT - Software0.6066122517.34
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6012004017.31
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles0.559277815.84
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.553929115.77
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.5446030015.38
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.524029915.00
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.4920452313.95
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products0.4720931413.63
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.4517882612.98
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.454924212.91
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.4039328911.41
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.383194810.95
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products0.373834010.54
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.369613210.22
EquityNIIT LearningOther Consumer Services0.352392249.91
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.331505839.58
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.28102808.09
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.28517927.91
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.23657486.50
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services0.211246136.02
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables0.20563825.71
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.18230005.19
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.17300004.91
EquityEndurance Tech.Auto Components0.15226064.44
EquityK E C Intl.Construction0.14508503.98
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.06280901.86
EquityHexaware Tech.IT - Software0.05212731.49
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.004740.03
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.001740.02
Debt Investments
NCDN A B A R D-/-2.11600060.57
NCDE X I M Bank-/-1.77500050.74
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.7650050.72
NCDI R F C-/-1.76500050.59
NCDREC Ltd-/-1.75500050.30
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.8925025.48
NCDS I D B I-/-0.88250025.43
NCDE X I M Bank-/-0.88250025.26
NCDS I D B I-/-0.88250025.25
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.88250025.17
NCDS I D B I-/-0.88250025.16
NCDS I D B I-/-0.87250025.12
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.87250025.10
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.87250025.09
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.8725025.04
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.8725024.98
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.8725024.88
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.341009.79
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-6.011700000000172.85
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-2.6975000000077.44
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-1.4240000000040.77
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-0.3610000000010.40
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF-/-0.045000001.26
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF-/-0.042000001.21
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0200.51
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.14032.87

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Sachin Trivedi
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.