UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 21-Jul-2023
Fund Manager
: Sachin Trivedi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2792
UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.2595
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Redemption / switch out within 12 months from the date of allotment - (i) upto 10% of the alloted units - Nil (ii) beyond 10% of the alloted units - 1.00% Redemption / swith out after 12 months from the date of allotment - Nil
UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.78
3.5
-0.77
-1.83
9.7
-
-
13.14
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.47
|1332078
|243.53
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.85
|1246056
|168.01
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.77
|625467
|108.41
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.25
|595202
|93.48
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.09
|696787
|88.84
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.66
|352502
|76.53
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.44
|78276
|70.02
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.26
|180182
|64.97
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.05
|535981
|59.06
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.88
|1514932
|54.17
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.85
|46240
|53.27
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.45
|606000
|41.55
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.42
|116762
|40.77
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.38
|965693
|39.56
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.14
|28498
|32.79
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.09
|61338
|31.37
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.08
|1032266
|31.10
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.08
|220789
|30.93
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.03
|1925000
|29.69
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.96
|51384
|27.47
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.93
|59532
|26.73
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.92
|86701
|26.55
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.89
|549554
|25.46
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.87
|61179
|24.98
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.87
|93357
|24.88
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|0.81
|94143
|23.33
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.79
|642068
|22.72
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.68
|171416
|19.87
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.67
|107117
|19.20
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.67
|26717
|19.18
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.66
|291742
|18.95
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.66
|373222
|18.90
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.65
|670618
|18.67
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.63
|735083
|18.11
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.60
|661225
|17.34
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.60
|120040
|17.31
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.55
|92778
|15.84
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.55
|39291
|15.77
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.54
|460300
|15.38
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.52
|40299
|15.00
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.49
|204523
|13.95
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.47
|209314
|13.63
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.45
|178826
|12.98
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.45
|49242
|12.91
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.40
|393289
|11.41
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.38
|31948
|10.95
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|0.37
|38340
|10.54
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.36
|96132
|10.22
|Equity
|NIIT Learning
|Other Consumer Services
|0.35
|239224
|9.91
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.33
|150583
|9.58
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.28
|10280
|8.09
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.28
|51792
|7.91
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.23
|65748
|6.50
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.21
|124613
|6.02
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|0.20
|56382
|5.71
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.18
|23000
|5.19
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.17
|30000
|4.91
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|0.15
|22606
|4.44
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|0.14
|50850
|3.98
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.06
|28090
|1.86
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.05
|21273
|1.49
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.00
|474
|0.03
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.00
|174
|0.02
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.11
|6000
|60.57
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.77
|5000
|50.74
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.76
|500
|50.72
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.76
|5000
|50.59
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.75
|5000
|50.30
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.89
|250
|25.48
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.88
|2500
|25.43
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|2500
|25.26
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.88
|2500
|25.25
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.88
|2500
|25.17
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.88
|2500
|25.16
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.87
|2500
|25.12
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.87
|2500
|25.10
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.87
|2500
|25.09
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.87
|250
|25.04
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.87
|250
|24.98
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.87
|250
|24.88
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.34
|100
|9.79
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|6.01
|1700000000
|172.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.69
|750000000
|77.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.42
|400000000
|40.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.36
|100000000
|10.40
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|1.26
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|0.04
|200000
|1.21
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.51
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.14
|0
|32.87
