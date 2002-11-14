UTI Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW H
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW H
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Sep-2014
Fund Manager
: Anurag Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 825.46
UTI Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW H - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.5041
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed/switched out less than or equal to 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out greater than 30 days from the date of allotment.
UTI Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW H- NAV Chart
UTI Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW H- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.54
1.41
2.48
4.12
8.35
9.02
7.54
6.26
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
UTI Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW H- Latest Dividends
UTI Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW H- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 20000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|7.03
|550
|55.19
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|6.44
|5000
|50.52
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.43
|5000
|50.49
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.16
|400
|40.48
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.52
|3500
|35.52
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.47
|350
|35.11
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.87
|300
|30.36
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.85
|3000
|30.22
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.27
|250
|25.67
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.22
|2500
|25.25
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|3.21
|2500
|25.20
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.21
|250
|25.20
|NCD
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|3.20
|2500
|25.14
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.20
|250
|25.11
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|3.14
|250
|24.68
|NCD
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|3.10
|250
|24.32
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.93
|1500
|15.14
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.93
|150
|15.13
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|1.92
|750
|15.03
|NCD
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|1.91
|150
|14.99
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.29
|1000
|10.14
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.28
|1000
|10.08
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|1.28
|500
|10.08
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|11.68
|900000000
|91.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.97
|150000000
|15.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.30
|100000000
|10.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.29
|100000000
|10.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.75
|70000000
|5.87
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|0.65
|50000000
|5.10
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.17
|0
|24.88
