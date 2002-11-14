iifl-logo
UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G

UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

14-Feb-2022

Fund Manager

Sharwan Kumar Goyal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

518.31

UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.3545

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G- NAV Chart

UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.84
3.73
-4.83
-12.08
-1.27
14.37
-
14.89
Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36

UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Shree Cement5,976
SBI Life Insuran1,12,862
HDFC Life Insur.2,52,270
AIA Engineering50,589
HCL Technologies1,04,968
P I Industries47,301

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Kotak Mah. Bank1,07,075
Page Industries4,622
Tata Consumer1,56,519
Bosch5,529
Tata Elxsi25,432
Star Health Insu3,08,072

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products3.849116420.52
EquityICICI BankBanks3.8015079520.33
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.7711619120.16
EquityMRFAuto Components3.72176619.88
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.6910796419.74
EquityITCDiversified FMCG3.6547597319.50
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG3.608514019.23
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.5716687219.09
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products3.523809118.80
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables3.437850318.35
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products3.41597618.22
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals3.396361318.12
EquityTCSIT - Software3.395023118.10
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.2910153417.57
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.2813766917.55
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services3.282649217.54
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance3.2711286217.47
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products3.266671817.43
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance3.2425227017.29
EquitySBI CardsFinance3.2019412417.12
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products3.1733483316.96
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products3.175058916.93
EquityBajaj FinservFinance3.178441416.93
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software3.1210496816.69
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.11541216.63
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.0810487416.46
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals3.034730116.19
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables2.995215515.97
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.931358415.65
EquityRelaxo FootwearConsumer Durables2.8837891915.41
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.280-1.54

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

