UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 14-Feb-2022
Fund Manager
: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 518.31
UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.3545
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G- NAV Chart
UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.84
3.73
-4.83
-12.08
-1.27
14.37
-
14.89
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|3.84
|91164
|20.52
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.80
|150795
|20.33
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.77
|116191
|20.16
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|3.72
|1766
|19.88
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.69
|107964
|19.74
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.65
|475973
|19.50
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.60
|85140
|19.23
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.57
|166872
|19.09
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|3.52
|38091
|18.80
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|3.43
|78503
|18.35
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.41
|5976
|18.22
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.39
|63613
|18.12
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.39
|50231
|18.10
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.29
|101534
|17.57
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.28
|137669
|17.55
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.28
|26492
|17.54
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|3.27
|112862
|17.47
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.26
|66718
|17.43
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|3.24
|252270
|17.29
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|3.20
|194124
|17.12
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|3.17
|334833
|16.96
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|3.17
|50589
|16.93
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|3.17
|84414
|16.93
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|3.12
|104968
|16.69
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.11
|5412
|16.63
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.08
|104874
|16.46
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|3.03
|47301
|16.19
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|2.99
|52155
|15.97
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.93
|13584
|15.65
|Equity
|Relaxo Footwear
|Consumer Durables
|2.88
|378919
|15.41
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.28
|0
|-1.54
