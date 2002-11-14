UTI BSE Sensex ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI BSE Sensex ETF
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - RGESS
Launch Date
: 24-Aug-2015
Fund Manager
: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 40885.46
UTI BSE Sensex ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 830.4573
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI BSE Sensex ETF- NAV Chart
UTI BSE Sensex ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.68
4.38
-3.56
-7.25
4.42
10.05
23.89
13.28
|Category Avg
-1.49
5.11
-4.03
-8.66
4.13
10.93
24.58
13.26
|Category Best
-0.52
9.49
-2.91
-7.25
4.85
15.39
26
14.66
|Category Worst
-2.4
2.3
-8.91
-16.07
1.67
9.71
23.28
10.96
UTI BSE Sensex ETF- Latest Dividends
UTI BSE Sensex ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.43
|37486076
|6,854.32
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|10.69
|35225347
|4,749.78
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.61
|33487137
|4,269.61
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.25
|17673340
|2,775.42
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.17
|13263646
|2,295.87
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.55
|5785101
|2,019.57
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.23
|45825701
|1,877.93
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.07
|5013849
|1,807.21
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.56
|7281545
|1,581.04
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.50
|14098233
|1,553.48
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.30
|18992937
|1,465.49
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.62
|4369665
|1,165.10
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.60
|1288519
|1,153.06
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.25
|4418856
|998.37
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.09
|5343513
|927.34
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.89
|23515407
|841.02
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.88
|5237872
|833.31
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.70
|653539
|752.97
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.58
|10384770
|699.98
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.56
|34388215
|692.92
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.47
|22554913
|655.10
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.47
|568782
|654.35
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.42
|40776722
|628.98
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.39
|2021156
|619.24
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.21
|2686743
|538.94
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.17
|2231211
|521.59
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.01
|3148889
|446.51
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.97
|3634917
|429.66
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.89
|1765563
|397.43
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.47
|3238768
|210.37
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.36
