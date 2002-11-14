UTI BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 19-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 181.62
UTI BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.58
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
UTI BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.69
4.36
-3.6
-7.34
4.22
9.86
-
10.12
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
UTI BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.43
|163771
|29.94
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|10.69
|153895
|20.75
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.61
|146301
|18.65
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.25
|77212
|12.12
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.17
|57947
|10.03
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.55
|25274
|8.82
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.23
|200206
|8.20
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.07
|21905
|7.89
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.56
|31812
|6.90
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.50
|61593
|6.78
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.30
|82978
|6.40
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.62
|19090
|5.09
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.60
|5629
|5.03
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.25
|19305
|4.36
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.09
|23345
|4.05
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.89
|102736
|3.67
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.88
|22884
|3.64
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.70
|2855
|3.28
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.58
|45370
|3.05
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.56
|150237
|3.02
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.47
|98539
|2.86
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.47
|2485
|2.85
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.42
|178148
|2.74
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.39
|8830
|2.70
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.21
|11738
|2.35
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.17
|9748
|2.27
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.01
|13757
|1.95
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.97
|15880
|1.87
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.89
|7714
|1.73
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.47
|14150
|0.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
