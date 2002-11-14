iifl-logo
iifl-logo

UTI Children s Equity Fund G

UTI Children s Equity Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Children s Equity Fund G

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

19-Jan-2004

Fund Manager

Vetri Subramaniam

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

994.15

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

UTI Children s Equity Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  05-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

UTI Children s Equity Fund G- NAV Chart

UTI Children s Equity Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.81
5.07
-7.22
-12.14
5.54
9.64
23.48
10.22
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

UTI Children s Equity Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

UTI Children s Equity Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Shree Cement5,740

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
UltraTech Cem.19,923
Info Edg.(India)12,801

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.9651865894.82
EquityICICI BankBanks8.7969010393.05
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services5.4333162357.48
EquityInfosysIT - Software5.1134406854.04
EquityAxis BankBanks3.5934470437.98
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance3.363978435.58
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing2.717015128.64
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.4620406926.02
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance2.3916626225.27
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products2.3421377724.78
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals2.29156822524.18
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.192008323.13
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services1.8729864519.84
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables1.8254407819.25
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.7312914018.31
EquityNTPCPower1.7250816318.17
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.686771117.76
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products1.65574017.50
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty1.6510617917.44
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.629567317.15
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.5353842416.22
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components1.495708115.80
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software1.463429815.40
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.3519700614.30
EquityTrentRetailing1.312601013.85
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.3020036813.73
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products1.296055113.62
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products1.234736913.02
EquityGujarat GasGas1.2131096512.82
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.201562512.67
EquityEndurance Tech.Auto Components1.146154012.11
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables1.1211706711.86
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.067765911.20
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products1.0310868610.88
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services1.0222329010.79
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables1.027035310.75
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.002048410.54
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.976260910.25
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.93498989.89
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.921492509.69
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.89251989.38
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.883222129.35
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.803052638.50
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.80651688.43
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.76150268.03
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.72479937.62
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.685473357.16
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables0.68834367.16
EquityGlobal HealthHealthcare Services0.61537736.44
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.51156275.35
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.502630755.30
EquitySwiggyRetailing0.491560865.15
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.46496624.91
EquityTips MusicEntertainment0.34576113.64
EquityBarbeque-NationLeisure Services0.291118403.03
EquityMetropolis HealtHealthcare Services0.26175882.75
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0100.10
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.40036.03

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Vetri Subramaniam
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.