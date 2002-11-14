UTI Children s Equity Fund Scholarship
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Children s Equity Fund Scholarship
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 19-Jan-2004
Fund Manager
: Vetri Subramaniam
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 994.15
UTI Children s Equity Fund Scholarship - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 78.006
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Less than 1 years - 4%. Greater than or equal to 1 year & less than3 years - 3%. Greater than or equal to 3 years & less than 5 years - 1%. Greater than or equal to 5 years - NIL.
UTI Children s Equity Fund Scholarship- NAV Chart
UTI Children s Equity Fund Scholarship- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.81
5.07
-7.22
-12.14
5.54
9.64
23.48
14.06
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
UTI Children s Equity Fund Scholarship- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Children s Equity Fund Scholarship- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.96
|518658
|94.82
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.79
|690103
|93.05
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.43
|331623
|57.48
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.11
|344068
|54.04
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.59
|344704
|37.98
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.36
|39784
|35.58
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.71
|70151
|28.64
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.46
|204069
|26.02
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|2.39
|166262
|25.27
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|2.34
|213777
|24.78
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.29
|1568225
|24.18
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.19
|20083
|23.13
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.87
|298645
|19.84
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.82
|544078
|19.25
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.73
|129140
|18.31
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.72
|508163
|18.17
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.68
|67711
|17.76
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.65
|5740
|17.50
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.65
|106179
|17.44
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.62
|95673
|17.15
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.53
|538424
|16.22
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|1.49
|57081
|15.80
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.46
|34298
|15.40
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.35
|197006
|14.30
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.31
|26010
|13.85
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.30
|200368
|13.73
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|1.29
|60551
|13.62
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.23
|47369
|13.02
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|1.21
|310965
|12.82
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.20
|15625
|12.67
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|1.14
|61540
|12.11
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|1.12
|117067
|11.86
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.06
|77659
|11.20
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.03
|108686
|10.88
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.02
|223290
|10.79
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.02
|70353
|10.75
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.00
|20484
|10.54
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.97
|62609
|10.25
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.93
|49898
|9.89
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.92
|149250
|9.69
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.89
|25198
|9.38
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.88
|322212
|9.35
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.80
|305263
|8.50
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.80
|65168
|8.43
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.76
|15026
|8.03
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.72
|47993
|7.62
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.68
|547335
|7.16
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.68
|83436
|7.16
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|0.61
|53773
|6.44
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.51
|15627
|5.35
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.50
|263075
|5.30
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.49
|156086
|5.15
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.46
|49662
|4.91
|Equity
|Tips Music
|Entertainment
|0.34
|57611
|3.64
|Equity
|Barbeque-Nation
|Leisure Services
|0.29
|111840
|3.03
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.26
|17588
|2.75
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.40
|0
|36.03
