UTI Children s Hybrid Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Children s Hybrid Fund G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 12-Jul-1993
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4316.01
UTI Children s Hybrid Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 38.8014
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Less than 2 year - 3%. Greater than or equal to 2 years & less than 4 years - 2%. Greater than or equal to 4 years & less than 5 years - 1%. Greater than or equal to 5 years - NIL.
UTI Children s Hybrid Fund G- NAV Chart
UTI Children s Hybrid Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.2
3.63
-0.79
-2.38
8.24
8.52
14.04
10.07
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
UTI Children s Hybrid Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Children s Hybrid Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.56
|868464
|158.77
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.50
|1156315
|155.91
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.22
|569681
|98.74
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.09
|591693
|92.93
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.46
|592393
|65.28
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.37
|68402
|61.18
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.11
|121026
|49.41
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.99
|345509
|44.05
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.98
|286830
|43.59
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.96
|368518
|42.72
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.93
|2676329
|41.27
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.90
|34642
|39.91
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.76
|510715
|33.92
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.75
|941891
|33.33
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.71
|222448
|31.54
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.68
|850512
|30.41
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.68
|183205
|30.10
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.67
|113648
|29.80
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.67
|165567
|29.68
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.64
|9409
|28.70
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.61
|905002
|27.26
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.61
|98245
|27.20
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.58
|57508
|25.82
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.55
|335909
|24.39
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.54
|44981
|23.95
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.53
|346446
|23.75
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.53
|105015
|23.63
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|0.51
|81890
|22.52
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.49
|26720
|21.66
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.48
|519283
|21.41
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|0.46
|104715
|20.61
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|0.45
|198341
|20.09
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.43
|131587
|18.97
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.42
|187778
|18.81
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.42
|121957
|18.64
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.41
|35325
|18.18
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.41
|375338
|18.14
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.40
|107527
|17.60
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.38
|84773
|16.80
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.37
|253517
|16.47
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.36
|42646
|15.87
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.36
|546205
|15.85
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.32
|111793
|14.46
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.32
|518479
|14.43
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.31
|25430
|13.59
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.28
|78990
|12.55
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.27
|142053
|12.20
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.27
|927241
|12.14
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|0.25
|92263
|11.05
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.21
|26832
|9.19
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.20
|437964
|8.83
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.20
|266470
|8.79
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.18
|83176
|8.23
|Equity
|Tips Music
|Entertainment
|0.14
|98811
|6.24
|Equity
|Barbeque-Nation
|Leisure Services
|0.11
|188137
|5.09
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.11
|29919
|4.68
|Equity
|Willard Storage
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|100000
|0.00
|Equity
|Hanuman Tea
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|169140
|0.00
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.32
|10000
|103.56
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.26
|10000
|100.77
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.72
|7500
|76.56
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.27
|5500
|56.68
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.15
|5000
|51.44
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.13
|5000
|50.48
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.13
|5000
|50.35
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.10
|500
|49.20
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.68
|3000
|30.38
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.58
|2500
|25.81
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.57
|2500
|25.42
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.57
|2500
|25.38
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.57
|250
|25.36
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.57
|250
|25.32
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.57
|2500
|25.29
|NCD
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.56
|250
|24.93
|NCD
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.56
|25
|24.86
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1 - SERIES-A2
|-/-
|0.52
|25
|23.30
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI
|-/-
|0.40
|25
|17.68
|NCD
|Piramal Finance.
|-/-
|0.40
|236900
|17.64
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.23
|1000
|10.08
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.16
|70
|7.00
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.09
|40
|4.00
|NCD
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|0.00
|950
|0.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|6.01
|2575000000
|268.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|5.86
|2465000000
|261.02
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|5.29
|2250000000
|235.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.84
|1650000000
|171.31
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|3.44
|1500000000
|153.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.01
|1300000000
|134.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|1.77
|750000000
|78.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.71
|750000000
|76.10
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2038
|-/-
|1.15
|500000000
|51.40
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2037
|-/-
|1.15
|500000000
|51.40
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2043
|-/-
|1.13
|500000000
|50.50
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2045
|-/-
|1.13
|500000000
|50.42
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH 2037
|-/-
|1.13
|500000000
|50.42
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH 2035
|-/-
|0.63
|273890000
|28.08
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2034
|-/-
|0.58
|250000000
|25.67
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2040
|-/-
|0.57
|250000000
|25.31
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2039
|-/-
|0.57
|250000000
|25.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.29
|129490000
|12.92
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2034
|-/-
|0.18
|79510000
|8.16
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2040
|-/-
|0.04
|19590000
|1.99
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Regular (G)
|-/-
|0.56
|58905
|25.04
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|0.10
|1765000
|4.46
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|0.10
|705000
|4.27
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.43
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.58
|0
|70.33
