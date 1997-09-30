iifl-logo
iifl-logo

UTI Children s Hybrid Fund Scholarship

UTI Children s Hybrid Fund Scholarship

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Children s Hybrid Fund Scholarship

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Debt Oriented

Launch Date

12-Jul-1993

Fund Manager

Sunil Patil

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

4316.01

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

UTI Children s Hybrid Fund Scholarship - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  05-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

UTI Children s Hybrid Fund Scholarship- NAV Chart

UTI Children s Hybrid Fund Scholarship- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.2
3.63
-0.79
-2.38
8.24
8.52
14.04
10.9
Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

UTI Children s Hybrid Fund Scholarship- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
30-Sep-1997120

UTI Children s Hybrid Fund Scholarship- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Shree Cement9,409

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
UltraTech Cem.34,473
Info Edg.(India)22,180

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.56868464158.77
EquityICICI BankBanks3.501156315155.91
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.2256968198.74
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.0959169392.93
EquityAxis BankBanks1.4659239365.28
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.376840261.18
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing1.1112102649.41
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.9934550944.05
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.9828683043.59
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.9636851842.72
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.93267632941.27
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.903464239.91
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.7651071533.92
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.7594189133.33
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.7122244831.54
EquityNTPCPower0.6885051230.41
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.6818320530.10
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6711364829.80
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.6716556729.68
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products0.64940928.70
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.6190500227.26
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components0.619824527.20
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.585750825.82
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.5533590924.39
EquityTrentRetailing0.544498123.95
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.5334644623.75
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.5310501523.63
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products0.518189022.52
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.492672021.66
EquityGujarat GasGas0.4851928321.41
EquityEndurance Tech.Auto Components0.4610471520.61
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables0.4519834120.09
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4313158718.97
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.4218777818.81
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.4212195718.64
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.413532518.18
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services0.4137533818.14
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.4010752717.60
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.388477316.80
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.3725351716.47
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.364264615.87
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.3654620515.85
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.3211179314.46
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.3251847914.43
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.312543013.59
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.287899012.55
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables0.2714205312.20
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.2792724112.14
EquityGlobal HealthHealthcare Services0.259226311.05
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.21268329.19
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.204379648.83
EquitySwiggyRetailing0.202664708.79
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.18831768.23
EquityTips MusicEntertainment0.14988116.24
EquityBarbeque-NationLeisure Services0.111881375.09
EquityMetropolis HealtHealthcare Services0.11299194.68
EquityWillard StorageUNCLASSIFIED0.001000000.00
EquityHanuman TeaUNCLASSIFIED0.001691400.00
Debt Investments
NCDHDFC Bank-/-2.3210000103.56
NCDS I D B I-/-2.2610000100.77
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.72750076.56
NCDREC Ltd-/-1.27550056.68
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.15500051.44
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.13500050.48
NCDI R F C-/-1.13500050.35
NCDREC Ltd-/-1.1050049.20
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.68300030.38
NCDI R F C-/-0.58250025.81
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.57250025.42
NCDI R F C-/-0.57250025.38
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.5725025.36
NCDNTPC-/-0.5725025.32
NCDI R F C-/-0.57250025.29
NCDUnion Bank (I)-/-0.5625024.93
NCDBank of India-/-0.562524.86
PTCINDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1 - SERIES-A2-/-0.522523.30
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI-/-0.402517.68
NCDPiramal Finance.-/-0.4023690017.64
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.23100010.08
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.16707.00
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.09404.00
NCDYes Bank-/-0.009500.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-6.012575000000268.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2036-/-5.862465000000261.02
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-5.292250000000235.89
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-3.841650000000171.31
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-3.441500000000153.23
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-3.011300000000134.23
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-1.7775000000078.94
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.7175000000076.10
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2038-/-1.1550000000051.40
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2037-/-1.1550000000051.40
Govt. SecuritiesKERALA 2043-/-1.1350000000050.50
Govt. SecuritiesWEST BENGAL 2045-/-1.1350000000050.42
Govt. SecuritiesANDHRA PRADESH 2037-/-1.1350000000050.42
Govt. SecuritiesANDHRA PRADESH 2035-/-0.6327389000028.08
Govt. SecuritiesKerala 2034-/-0.5825000000025.67
Govt. SecuritiesHARYANA 2040-/-0.5725000000025.31
Govt. SecuritiesHARYANA 2039-/-0.5725000000025.29
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.2912949000012.92
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2034-/-0.18795100008.16
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA 2040-/-0.04195900001.99
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Regular (G)-/-0.565890525.04
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF-/-0.1017650004.46
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF-/-0.107050004.27
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0100.43
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.58070.33

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Sunil Patil
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.