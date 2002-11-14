UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Dec-2003
Fund Manager
: Amit Premchandani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1609.65
UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund G- NAV Chart
UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
2.82
0.93
0.27
9.95
9
12.59
9.35
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.33
|210000
|38.39
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.51
|185000
|24.94
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.19
|125000
|19.63
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.95
|90000
|15.60
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.92
|70000
|15.19
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.90
|135000
|14.87
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.75
|97500
|12.43
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.75
|160000
|12.34
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.62
|72500
|10.28
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.61
|38000
|10.13
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.48
|55000
|7.93
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.48
|115000
|7.84
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.43
|200000
|7.07
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.42
|28000
|7.00
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.42
|40000
|6.93
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.41
|12750
|6.81
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.41
|230000
|6.67
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.39
|160000
|6.37
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.39
|40000
|6.37
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.38
|35000
|6.27
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.36
|32500
|5.92
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|0.35
|205158
|5.80
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.35
|34783
|5.71
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.34
|110000
|5.57
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.33
|7000
|5.51
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.33
|7500
|5.38
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.31
|33000
|5.08
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.30
|75000
|4.87
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|0.29
|161000
|4.74
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.28
|67000
|4.67
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|0.28
|50000
|4.65
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.27
|80000
|4.51
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.27
|42000
|4.46
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.26
|279449
|4.31
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.26
|140000
|4.21
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.25
|150000
|4.17
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|0.25
|160000
|4.10
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.25
|100000
|4.09
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.25
|64159
|4.08
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|0.24
|29000
|4.02
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.24
|580000
|3.99
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.24
|300000
|3.92
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.23
|65065
|3.77
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.23
|26466
|3.75
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.22
|115000
|3.67
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.21
|137049
|3.47
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.21
|10000
|3.42
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.21
|21853
|3.41
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.20
|9949
|3.33
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.19
|37000
|3.17
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.19
|34820
|3.17
|Equity
|Symphony
|Consumer Durables
|0.16
|23741
|2.66
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.15
|111275
|2.52
|Equity
|JK Paper
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|0.15
|77338
|2.41
|Equity
|Raymond Lifestyl
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.11
|16600
|1.73
|Equity
|Filaments India
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|170000
|0.00
|Equity
|Geekay Exim
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|525700
|0.00
|Equity
|Telephone Cables
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|110100
|0.00
|Equity
|Modern Denim
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|132250
|0.00
|Equity
|Damania Capital
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|869800
|0.00
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.69
|7500
|77.29
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.68
|7500
|77.12
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.14
|5000
|51.78
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.08
|500
|50.72
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.06
|5000
|50.38
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.05
|5000
|50.24
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.55
|2500
|25.58
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.55
|250
|25.56
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.54
|2500
|25.45
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|1.54
|2500
|25.30
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.53
|2500
|25.22
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|15.66
|2500000000
|258.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|7.70
|1250000000
|126.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|4.72
|750000000
|77.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|3.19
|500000000
|52.62
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2039
|-/-
|3.11
|500000000
|51.29
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2038
|-/-
|3.11
|500000000
|51.24
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2040
|-/-
|1.54
|250000000
|25.31
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2039
|-/-
|1.53
|250000000
|25.29
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH 2037
|-/-
|1.53
|250000000
|25.21
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|1.24
|200000000
|20.43
|Govt. Securities
|ODISHA 2035
|-/-
|0.19
|31500000
|3.16
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|0.12
|20000000
|2.04
|Govt. Securities
|Punjab 2034
|-/-
|0.04
|5930000
|0.60
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|0.12
|750000
|1.89
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|0.11
|300000
|1.82
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.31
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.86
|0
|47.19
