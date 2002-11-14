UTI Corporate Bond Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Corporate Bond Fund Direct G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 23-Jul-2018
Fund Manager
: Anurag Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4848.06
UTI Corporate Bond Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.4392
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
UTI Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.64
1.76
2.89
4.51
9.04
7.01
6.88
7.75
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
UTI Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.55
|1750
|177.54
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.53
|17500
|176.84
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.33
|16500
|166.57
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.01
|15000
|150.49
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|2.13
|10500
|106.57
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.02
|10000
|100.95
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.01
|10000
|100.74
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.01
|10000
|100.56
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.54
|7500
|77.29
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.52
|7500
|76.14
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.52
|7500
|75.94
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.51
|7500
|75.76
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.51
|7500
|75.74
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.51
|7500
|75.46
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.51
|7500
|75.37
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.50
|750
|75.15
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.50
|750
|75.11
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.47
|750
|73.48
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1-SERIES A3
|-/-
|1.46
|75
|72.98
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.21
|600
|60.72
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.02
|500
|51.13
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.02
|5000
|51.04
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.02
|5000
|50.85
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.01
|5000
|50.60
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.01
|5000
|50.55
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.01
|5000
|50.45
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.01
|5000
|50.45
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.01
|5000
|50.43
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.01
|5000
|50.42
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.01
|5000
|50.41
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.01
|500
|50.40
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.01
|5000
|50.34
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.01
|5000
|50.34
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.00
|5000
|50.32
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.00
|5000
|50.31
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.00
|5000
|50.27
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.00
|5000
|50.20
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.00
|5000
|50.19
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.00
|500
|50.04
|NCD
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|1.00
|5000
|49.97
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|49.81
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.98
|500
|49.12
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.70
|3500
|35.26
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.60
|300
|30.06
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.51
|2500
|25.37
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.51
|2500
|25.30
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|25.20
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|25.20
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|25.16
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|25.15
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|25.13
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|25.09
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|250
|25.08
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|250
|25.05
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.50
|250
|25.03
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.50
|250
|25.02
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.49
|250
|24.61
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.30
|150
|15.03
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.20
|100
|10.07
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|19.28
|9350000000
|965.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.85
|1900000000
|192.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|1.25
|600000000
|62.45
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2029
|-/-
|0.61
|297480000
|30.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.35
|201550000
|17.47
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2031
|-/-
|0.22
|109970000
|11.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.18
|104850000
|9.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.15
|90770000
|7.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.01
|6790000
|0.69
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|1.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.03
|0
|151.53
