UTI Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW A
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Sep-2014
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 296.93
UTI Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0107
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.25% - If redeemed/switched out within 365 Days from the date of allotment. 0.75% - If redeemed/switched out after 365 Days and before 548 Days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 548 Days from the date of allotment.
UTI Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW A- NAV Chart
UTI Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.46
1.25
2.42
4.27
9.05
6.53
7.69
3.52
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
UTI Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW A- Latest Dividends
UTI Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 20000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Piramal Finance.
|-/-
|7.70
|297678
|22.16
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|6.99
|2000
|20.12
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|6.98
|2000
|20.09
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|6.94
|200
|19.98
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|6.61
|1900
|19.03
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|5.27
|150
|15.18
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|5.23
|1500
|15.04
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|4.03
|1150
|11.59
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|3.67
|1050
|10.57
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|3.48
|100000
|10.02
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|3.48
|1000
|10.01
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.47
|100
|9.97
|NCD
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|3.15
|900
|9.05
|NCD
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|2.96
|850
|8.52
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.40
|400
|4.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|10.94
|305000000
|31.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|4.86
|135000000
|13.99
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|0.80
|21960000
|2.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.68
|20000000
|2.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.36
|10000000
|1.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.00
|10000
|0.00
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.16
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|10.50
|0
|30.24
