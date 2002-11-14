UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity April 2033 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity April 2033 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 12-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 342.86
UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity April 2033 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.2089
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity April 2033 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity April 2033 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.84
2.65
3.27
4.97
10.56
-
-
9.12
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity April 2033 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity April 2033 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2033
|-/-
|11.96
|400000000
|41.89
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|7.73
|257350000
|27.06
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2033
|-/-
|7.50
|250000000
|26.28
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2033
|-/-
|7.50
|250000000
|26.27
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|7.45
|250000000
|26.09
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2033
|-/-
|6.90
|233450000
|24.16
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2032
|-/-
|5.64
|190000000
|19.74
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2032
|-/-
|4.46
|150000000
|15.60
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|4.33
|144870000
|15.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.98
|100000000
|10.44
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|2.98
|100000000
|10.42
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2032
|-/-
|2.97
|100000000
|10.39
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2033
|-/-
|2.97
|100000000
|10.39
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|2.40
|80540000
|8.38
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2032
|-/-
|1.86
|62750000
|6.52
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|1.57
|52500000
|5.50
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2032
|-/-
|1.50
|50000000
|5.25
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2033
|-/-
|1.50
|50000000
|5.25
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|1.50
|50000000
|5.23
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2033
|-/-
|1.49
|50000000
|5.20
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2032
|-/-
|1.48
|50000000
|5.19
|Govt. Securities
|Assam 2032
|-/-
|1.48
|50000000
|5.18
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|1.47
|50000000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2032
|-/-
|1.47
|50000000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|Chattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|1.45
|50000000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Assam 2033
|-/-
|0.83
|28000000
|2.90
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|0.59
|20000000
|2.05
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2033
|-/-
|0.52
|17500000
|1.82
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2033
|-/-
|0.33
|11000000
|1.14
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2032
|-/-
|0.23
|7500000
|0.78
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2032
|-/-
|0.09
|2940000
|0.30
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.89
|0
|10.11
