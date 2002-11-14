UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity June 2027 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity June 2027 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 02-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 74.74
UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity June 2027 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.785
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity June 2027 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity June 2027 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
0.97
2.33
3.79
8.39
-
-
7.65
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity June 2027 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI CRISIL SDL Maturity June 2027 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|13.52
|100000000
|10.16
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2027
|-/-
|13.50
|100000000
|10.15
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2027
|-/-
|12.82
|95000000
|9.64
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|6.77
|50000000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|6.77
|50000000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2027
|-/-
|6.77
|50000000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2027
|-/-
|6.75
|50000000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|6.67
|50000000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|AP SDL 2027
|-/-
|6.60
|50000000
|4.95
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|6.11
|45000000
|4.59
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|4.05
|30000000
|3.04
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|2.70
|20000000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|1.28
|9510000
|0.95
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2027
|-/-
|0.68
|5000000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|0.60
|4450000
|0.45
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.42
|0
|3.32
