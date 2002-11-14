UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Swati Kulkarni
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3633.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 175.6331
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Less than 1 year - 1%. Greater than or equal to 1 year - NIL.
UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.34
5.13
-6.88
-12.16
10.83
15.71
27.66
14.11
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.77
|1850000
|338.21
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.29
|1511670
|203.82
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.67
|900000
|141.35
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.38
|600000
|130.27
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.31
|900000
|127.64
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.80
|1400000
|108.01
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.77
|400000
|106.63
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.57
|275000
|99.16
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.55
|2400000
|98.34
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.41
|3200000
|92.91
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.34
|625000
|90.13
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.27
|2200000
|87.60
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.23
|2400000
|85.82
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.19
|2800000
|84.36
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.08
|1726499
|80.00
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.95
|2120000
|75.03
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.86
|400000
|71.71
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.84
|220000
|71.01
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.84
|90000
|70.90
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|1.79
|740000
|68.94
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.73
|125000
|66.84
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.73
|2700000
|66.52
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|1.69
|175000
|65.15
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.65
|400000
|63.70
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.63
|2250000
|62.65
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.61
|2191054
|62.00
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.60
|4000000
|61.69
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.58
|1200000
|60.78
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|1.53
|425000
|58.94
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.52
|1040405
|58.71
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.46
|250000
|56.47
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|1.45
|145000
|55.83
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.43
|220000
|55.00
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.35
|300000
|52.00
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.35
|800000
|51.98
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.29
|190000
|49.83
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.24
|450000
|47.84
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.18
|700000
|45.61
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.10
|664772
|42.32
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.09
|105061
|42.07
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.08
|2700000
|41.54
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|1.07
|710956
|41.22
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|1.07
|30221
|41.10
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|1.02
|251529
|39.35
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.02
|3000000
|39.28
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.93
|421000
|36.15
|Equity
|Akzo Nobel
|Consumer Durables
|0.92
|98934
|35.59
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.81
|1700000
|31.11
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.78
|775000
|29.97
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|0.56
|280198
|21.73
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.54
|43000
|20.75
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|0.53
|200000000
|20.42
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.55
|0
|98.37
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement