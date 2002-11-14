iifl-logo
UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G

UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Swati Kulkarni

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3633.45

UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  175.6331

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Less than 1 year - 1%. Greater than or equal to 1 year - NIL.

UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.34
5.13
-6.88
-12.16
10.83
15.71
27.66
14.11
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

UTI Dividend Yield Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Vedant Fashions2,80,198

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
ICICI Securities8,01,000
Coromandel Inter2,96,933
Whirlpool India63,181

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.771850000338.21
EquityICICI BankBanks5.291511670203.82
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.67900000141.35
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.38600000130.27
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software3.31900000127.64
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.801400000108.01
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.77400000106.63
EquityTCSIT - Software2.5727500099.16
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.55240000098.34
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower2.41320000092.91
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.3462500090.13
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels2.27220000087.60
EquityNTPCPower2.23240000085.82
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense2.19280000084.36
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals2.08172649980.00
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables1.95212000075.03
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.8640000071.71
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.8422000071.01
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.849000070.90
EquityGE Shipping CoTransport Services1.7974000068.94
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles1.7312500066.84
EquityO N G COil1.73270000066.52
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets1.6917500065.15
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.6540000063.70
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.63225000062.65
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance1.61219105462.00
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.60400000061.69
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products1.58120000060.78
EquityMahanagar GasGas1.5342500058.94
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.52104040558.71
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.4625000056.47
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products1.4514500055.83
EquityMphasisIT - Software1.4322000055.00
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.3530000052.00
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.3580000051.98
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2919000049.83
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals1.2445000047.84
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products1.1870000045.61
EquityAditya AMCCapital Markets1.1066477242.32
EquityPfizerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0910506142.07
EquityCESCPower1.08270000041.54
EquityEmamiPersonal Products1.0771095641.22
EquityP & G HygienePersonal Products1.073022141.10
EquityMetropolis HealtHealthcare Services1.0225152939.35
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.02300000039.28
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables0.9342100036.15
EquityAkzo NobelConsumer Durables0.929893435.59
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.81170000031.11
EquityOil IndiaOil0.7877500029.97
EquityVedant FashionsRetailing0.5628019821.73
EquitySanofi ConsumerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.544300020.75
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-0.5320000000020.42
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0200.77
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.55098.37

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Swati Kulkarni
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

