UTI Dynamic Bond Fund Flexi
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Dynamic Bond Fund Flexi
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Sep-2014
Fund Manager
: Sudhir Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 626.15
UTI Dynamic Bond Fund Flexi - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.2015
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.75% - If the investment redeemed/switched out within 89 days from date of allotment. Nil - If the investment redeemed/switched out after 89 days from the date of allotment.
UTI Dynamic Bond Fund Flexi- NAV Chart
UTI Dynamic Bond Fund Flexi- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.84
2.2
3
4.03
9.05
9.38
9.3
6.97
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
UTI Dynamic Bond Fund Flexi- Latest Dividends
UTI Dynamic Bond Fund Flexi- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 20000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|9.02
|4000
|40.34
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|9.02
|4000
|40.30
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|9.00
|4000
|40.24
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.75
|2500
|25.70
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|1.13
|500
|5.04
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|24.97
|1100000000
|111.62
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|20.57
|900000000
|91.93
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2037
|-/-
|4.60
|200000000
|20.56
|Govt. Securities
|Assam 2035
|-/-
|4.57
|200000000
|20.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.46
|150000000
|15.48
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.34
|0
|1.54
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|7.25
|0
|32.42
