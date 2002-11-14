UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented
Launch Date
: 10-Aug-2018
Fund Manager
: V Srivatsa
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 640.83
Invest wise with Expert advice
UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.6866
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed / switched out less than 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out greater than or equal to 1 year from the date of allotment.
UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.13
2.09
0.3
-0.05
6.82
9.98
13.87
9.02
|Category Avg
0.04
2.33
-0.32
0.14
7.45
9.17
13.39
8.54
|Category Best
0.46
3.96
1.3
2.14
11.54
13.41
17.36
12.1
|Category Worst
-0.2
1.09
-3.85
-2.56
4.5
6.27
10.1
4.3
UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.99
|218846
|40.00
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.80
|147569
|32.04
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.22
|107994
|28.19
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.68
|156589
|24.59
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.67
|91991
|24.52
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.11
|188467
|20.76
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.80
|138919
|18.73
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.53
|14685
|16.92
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.23
|86077
|14.92
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.78
|13291
|11.88
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.63
|374054
|10.86
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.62
|21107
|10.79
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.57
|98550
|10.47
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.54
|80922
|10.31
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.52
|412016
|10.15
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.34
|115838
|8.93
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.28
|131796
|8.56
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|1.27
|1228500
|8.46
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.27
|53080
|8.45
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.25
|53795
|8.32
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.16
|231203
|7.72
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.10
|51187
|7.38
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.08
|105087
|7.20
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.02
|166174
|6.80
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.02
|146807
|6.80
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.01
|98580
|6.72
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.01
|18065
|6.72
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.93
|18030
|6.29
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.91
|11389
|6.09
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.90
|30000
|6.02
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.81
|23909
|5.40
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.74
|43208
|4.94
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.71
|132288
|4.73
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.67
|5688
|4.48
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.67
|169946
|4.45
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.64
|107387
|4.27
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.63
|62789
|4.23
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.59
|59888
|3.92
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.56
|32139
|3.72
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.54
|53418
|3.63
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.51
|123504
|3.43
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.34
|125157
|2.29
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.27
|5075
|1.83
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.21
|9000
|1.42
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.09
|11250
|0.56
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.07
|3686
|0.47
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|10.10
|650000000
|67.48
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|7.13
|466420000
|47.62
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|3.92
|250000000
|26.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|3.04
|200000000
|20.33
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Regular (G)
|-/-
|5.25
|82468
|35.05
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|0
|5.00
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|0.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.48
|0
|16.57
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement