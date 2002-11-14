iifl-logo
UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW

UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented

Launch Date

10-Aug-2018

Fund Manager

V Srivatsa

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

640.83

UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  17.6866

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed / switched out less than 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out greater than or equal to 1 year from the date of allotment.

UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.13
2.09
0.3
-0.05
6.82
9.98
13.87
9.02
Category Avg
0.04
2.33
-0.32
0.14
7.45
9.17
13.39
8.54
Category Best
0.46
3.96
1.3
2.14
11.54
13.41
17.36
12.1
Category Worst
-0.2
1.09
-3.85
-2.56
4.5
6.27
10.1
4.3

UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

UTI Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
B P C L1,23,504

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.9921884640.00
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks4.8014756932.04
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products4.2210799428.19
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.6815658924.59
EquityM & MAutomobiles3.679199124.52
EquityAxis BankBanks3.1118846720.76
EquityICICI BankBanks2.8013891918.73
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.531468516.92
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.238607714.92
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.781329111.88
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.6337405410.86
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.622110710.79
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals1.579855010.47
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.548092210.31
EquityO N G COil1.5241201610.15
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.341158388.93
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.281317968.56
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining1.2712285008.46
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.27530808.45
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.25537958.32
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.162312037.72
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.10511877.38
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.081050877.20
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.021661746.80
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.021468076.80
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.01985806.72
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.01180656.72
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.93180306.29
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.91113896.09
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.90300006.02
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.81239095.40
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.74432084.94
EquityNTPCPower0.711322884.73
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.6756884.48
EquityWiproIT - Software0.671699464.45
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.641073874.27
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.63627894.23
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.59598883.92
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.56321393.72
EquityDLFRealty0.54534183.63
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.511235043.43
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.341251572.29
EquityTCSIT - Software0.2750751.83
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.2190001.42
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.09112500.56
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.0736860.47
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-10.1065000000067.48
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-7.1346642000047.62
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-3.9225000000026.21
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-3.0420000000020.33
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Regular (G)-/-5.258246835.05
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.7505.00
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0400.24
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.48016.57

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
V Srivatsa
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

