UTI Focused Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Focused Fund Direct G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 04-Aug-2021
Fund Manager
: Vishal Chopda
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2362.08
UTI Focused Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.1887
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed / switched out less than one year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out greater than or equal to one year from the date of allotment.
UTI Focused Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
UTI Focused Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.69
5.22
-4.85
-11.71
5.77
15.36
-
12.28
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
UTI Focused Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Focused Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.99
|1365000
|249.54
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.83
|1820000
|245.39
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.07
|965000
|151.56
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.29
|761500
|131.99
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|4.32
|930000
|107.81
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|4.12
|115000
|102.87
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|3.88
|633000
|96.77
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|3.65
|223199
|91.13
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|3.35
|186500
|83.76
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|3.19
|1200000
|79.72
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.10
|2570000
|77.43
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|3.09
|508000
|77.21
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|3.09
|67000
|77.19
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.99
|585000
|74.59
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.87
|400000
|71.71
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.67
|125000
|66.56
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|2.61
|396000
|65.07
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.58
|1800000
|64.36
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.31
|155000
|57.70
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.29
|3700000
|57.06
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|2.22
|200000
|55.38
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.21
|210302
|55.16
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.03
|1050000
|50.76
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.92
|660000
|47.92
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|1.77
|1070000
|44.12
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.69
|650000
|42.24
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.65
|13509
|41.20
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|1.51
|291000
|37.66
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.44
|105000
|35.99
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.27
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.29
|0
|57.18
