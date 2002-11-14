iifl-logo
UTI Focused Fund Direct IDCW

UTI Focused Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Focused Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

04-Aug-2021

Fund Manager

Vishal Chopda

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2362.08

UTI Focused Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.1883

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed / switched out less than one year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out greater than or equal to one year from the date of allotment.

UTI Focused Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

UTI Focused Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.69
5.22
-4.85
-11.71
5.77
15.36
-
12.28
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

UTI Focused Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

UTI Focused Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Shree Cement13,509

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
UltraTech Cem.47,401

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.991365000249.54
EquityICICI BankBanks9.831820000245.39
EquityInfosysIT - Software6.07965000151.56
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services5.29761500131.99
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products4.32930000107.81
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance4.12115000102.87
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables3.8863300096.77
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing3.6522319991.13
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software3.3518650083.76
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services3.19120000079.72
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense3.10257000077.43
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance3.0950800077.21
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles3.096700077.19
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.9958500074.59
EquityICICI LombardInsurance2.8740000071.71
EquityTrentRetailing2.6712500066.56
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty2.6139600065.07
EquityNTPCPower2.58180000064.36
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles2.3115500057.70
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals2.29370000057.06
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components2.2220000055.38
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.2121030255.16
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services2.03105000050.76
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.9266000047.92
EquityGujarat GasGas1.77107000044.12
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.6965000042.24
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products1.651350941.20
EquityAstralIndustrial Products1.5129100037.66
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.4410500035.99
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0100.27
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.29057.18

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Vishal Chopda
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

