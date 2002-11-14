UTI FTI Series XXXVI I 1574Days Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI FTI Series XXXVI I 1574Days Reg IDCW
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 21-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 58.66
UTI FTI Series XXXVI I 1574Days Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.2771
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI FTI Series XXXVI I 1574Days Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
UTI FTI Series XXXVI I 1574Days Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.44
1.02
2.27
3.85
8.32
-
-
8.18
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
UTI FTI Series XXXVI I 1574Days Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
UTI FTI Series XXXVI I 1574Days Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|99.35
|677550000
|58.73
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.65
|0
|0.38
