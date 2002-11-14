UTI Gilt Fund PF Plan IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Gilt Fund PF Plan IDCW
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 26-Sep-2003
Fund Manager
: Sudhir Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 643.56
UTI Gilt Fund PF Plan IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 25.5657
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: (within 365 days) - 1%
UTI Gilt Fund PF Plan IDCW- NAV Chart
UTI Gilt Fund PF Plan IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.9
3.02
3.56
4.19
9.77
7.4
6.48
7.32
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
UTI Gilt Fund PF Plan IDCW- Latest Dividends
UTI Gilt Fund PF Plan IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 20000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|42.24
|3050000000
|309.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|16.52
|1150000000
|121.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|13.94
|1000000000
|102.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|6.44
|450000000
|47.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2073
|-/-
|4.38
|300000000
|32.07
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2037
|-/-
|4.21
|300000000
|30.84
|Govt. Securities
|Assam 2035
|-/-
|4.18
|300000000
|30.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.52
|250000000
|25.81
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.20
|0
|1.48
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.38
|0
|32.06
