UTI Gilt Fund with 10yr Constant Duration Dir IDCW H
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Gilt Fund with 10yr Constant Duration Dir IDCW H
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Short Term
Launch Date
: 18-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Anurag Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
UTI Gilt Fund with 10yr Constant Duration Dir IDCW H - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.447
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Gilt Fund with 10yr Constant Duration Dir IDCW H- NAV Chart
UTI Gilt Fund with 10yr Constant Duration Dir IDCW H- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.71
2.25
3.49
-
-
-
-
4.83
|Category Avg
1.2
1.92
3.01
4.32
9.51
7.05
6.44
7.71
|Category Best
3.8
3.15
3.76
5.59
12.58
8.38
7.37
10.47
|Category Worst
0.25
0.75
1.89
3.39
4.49
5.26
5.18
4.41
UTI Gilt Fund with 10yr Constant Duration Dir IDCW H- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Gilt Fund with 10yr Constant Duration Dir IDCW H- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|48.97
|800000000
|82.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|24.06
|400000000
|40.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|16.81
|272500000
|28.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|3.23
|52500000
|5.44
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|3.03
|50000000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.62
|10000000
|1.04
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.17
|0
|0.28
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.11
|0
|5.24
