UTI Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 10-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 203.67
Invest wise with Expert advice
UTI Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.4474
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before 15 days from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched out after completion of 15 days from the date of allotment.
UTI Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
UTI Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.19
6.43
16.92
19.16
29.9
-
-
25.7
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
UTI Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Gold ETF
|-/-
|99.75
|29777713
|224.07
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.25
|0
|0.56
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement