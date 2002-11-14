UTI India Consumer Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI India Consumer Fund G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 02-Jul-2007
Fund Manager
: Vishal Chopda
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 620.33
UTI India Consumer Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 53.2211
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: NIL * (* An early exit charge equivalent to the unamortized NFO expences will be recovered from the investor in case of redemption before expiry of 3 years from the date of allotment. The redemption price shall not be lower than 95% of the NAV for the period the scheme is clos ended. The trustee reserves the right to change the load structure any time on a prospective basis)
UTI India Consumer Fund G- NAV Chart
UTI India Consumer Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.91
5.92
-9.38
-15.85
6.1
12.16
20.57
9.91
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
UTI India Consumer Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI India Consumer Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|7.90
|297000
|51.48
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|5.75
|32500
|37.44
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.90
|60000
|31.95
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|4.83
|76999
|31.44
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|4.62
|113000
|30.12
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|4.29
|241000
|27.93
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.13
|657000
|26.92
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.81
|110000
|24.84
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|3.23
|93500
|21.04
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|3.04
|37000
|19.78
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.80
|49000
|18.24
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|2.73
|267300
|17.75
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.71
|126000
|17.65
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.64
|852000
|17.18
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.61
|170000
|17.03
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.58
|110000
|16.81
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|2.36
|93500
|15.36
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|2.12
|45000
|13.78
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.89
|51000
|12.34
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.87
|17000
|12.20
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.78
|49500
|11.58
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.77
|326000
|11.53
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|1.68
|60000
|10.96
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|1.63
|82000
|10.61
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.55
|208441
|10.07
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|1.54
|99002
|10.03
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.49
|142000
|9.73
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.42
|18000
|9.26
|Equity
|Tips Music
|Entertainment
|1.30
|133500
|8.44
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.20
|145000
|7.82
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|1.17
|63400
|7.59
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|1.12
|85000
|7.30
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|1.06
|210000
|6.93
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.03
|7500
|6.70
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|1.01
|33000
|6.59
|Equity
|V-Mart Retail
|Retailing
|0.89
|20000
|5.82
|Equity
|Kewal Kir.Cloth.
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.84
|118673
|5.46
|Equity
|IFB Industries
|Consumer Durables
|0.81
|39500
|5.25
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.76
|31140
|4.95
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.50
|50000
|3.24
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.46
|30436
|3.01
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.39
|13000
|2.56
|Equity
|Barbeque-Nation
|Leisure Services
|0.35
|83705
|2.26
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.31
|12957
|2.02
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.30
|100000
|1.97
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.78
|0
|18.12
