UTI Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D
Fund Name
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Amit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 24805.07
UTI Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1064.8188
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- NAV Chart
UTI Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
0.6
1.68
3.38
6.96
6.76
5.55
7.08
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
UTI Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Latest Dividends
UTI Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 20000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|2000
|199.82
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.38
|9000
|89.95
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.07
|2500000000
|250.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.43
|1000000000
|99.73
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|6.53
|15500000000
|1,527.36
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.44
|10500000000
|1,039.33
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.44
|10500000000
|1,037.10
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.22
|10000000000
|986.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.80
|9000000000
|887.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.64
|6250000000
|617.18
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.18
|5150000000
|508.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.12
|5000000000
|494.70
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.11
|5000000000
|494.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.11
|5000000000
|493.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.11
|5000000000
|493.47
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.11
|5000000000
|493.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.11
|5000000000
|493.20
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.11
|5000000000
|493.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.11
|5000000000
|493.17
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.11
|5000000000
|493.09
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|2.11
|5000000000
|492.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|2.11
|5000000000
|492.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.01
|4750000000
|469.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|4500000000
|444.45
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.77
|4150000000
|413.68
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.60
|3750000000
|373.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|I O B
|-/-
|1.59
|3750000000
|371.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.59
|3750000000
|370.97
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.48
|3500000000
|346.28
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.48
|3500000000
|345.60
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.27
|3000000000
|297.94
|Commercial Paper
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|1.27
|3000000000
|297.72
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.27
|3000000000
|296.60
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|1.27
|3000000000
|295.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.26
|3000000000
|295.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.26
|3000000000
|295.64
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.16
|2750000000
|271.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000000
|248.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000000
|248.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000000
|248.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000000
|248.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000000
|248.28
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000000
|248.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000000
|247.91
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000000
|247.45
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000000
|247.42
|Commercial Paper
|JSW Energy
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000000
|246.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000000
|246.92
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000000
|246.90
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000000
|246.81
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.05
|2500000000
|246.66
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|2500000000
|246.59
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|1.05
|2500000000
|246.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.05
|2500000000
|246.55
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|1.05
|2500000000
|246.50
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.05
|2500000000
|246.49
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.05
|2500000000
|246.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|2500000000
|246.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.05
|2500000000
|246.35
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.85
|2000000000
|198.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|2000000000
|198.23
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.85
|2000000000
|198.19
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.85
|2000000000
|197.79
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Finance.
|-/-
|0.85
|2000000000
|197.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.84
|2000000000
|197.50
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.84
|2000000000
|197.47
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.84
|2000000000
|197.43
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.84
|2000000000
|197.36
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.84
|2000000000
|197.28
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.84
|2000000000
|197.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-/-
|0.84
|2000000000
|196.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.74
|1750000000
|172.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.74
|1750000000
|172.80
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.64
|1500000000
|149.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|1500000000
|149.11
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth.
|-/-
|0.63
|1500000000
|148.08
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.63
|1500000000
|147.90
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth
|-/-
|0.53
|1250000000
|123.17
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.43
|1000000000
|99.69
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.43
|1000000000
|99.52
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.43
|1000000000
|99.51
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|0.43
|1000000000
|99.43
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.43
|1000000000
|99.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000000
|99.27
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000000
|99.25
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000000
|99.07
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000000
|98.99
|Commercial Paper
|Hindustan Zinc
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000000
|98.72
|Commercial Paper
|Aseem Infra
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000000
|98.66
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000000
|98.47
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Finance.
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000000
|98.37
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.32
|750000000
|74.75
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.32
|750000000
|74.24
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.21
|500000000
|49.56
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Tele. Mah.
|-/-
|0.21
|500000000
|49.22
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.11
|250000000
|24.90
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.11
|250000000
|24.88
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|6.85
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-21.41
|0
|-5,006.62
