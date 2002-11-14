iifl-logo
UTI Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M

UTI Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

11-Dec-2003

Fund Manager

Amit Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

24805.07

UTI Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1061.7396

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

UTI Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M- NAV Chart

UTI Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.29
0.75
1.88
3.65
7.66
6.49
5.27
6.81
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

UTI Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Feb-20250.517690

UTI Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

20000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDE X I M Bank-/-0.852000199.82
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.38900089.95
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-1.072500000000250.46
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.43100000000099.73
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-6.53155000000001,527.36
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-4.44105000000001,039.33
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-4.44105000000001,037.10
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-4.2210000000000986.59
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-3.809000000000887.90
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.646250000000617.18
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-2.185150000000508.85
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.125000000000494.70
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.115000000000494.34
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.115000000000493.93
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.115000000000493.47
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.115000000000493.29
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.115000000000493.20
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.115000000000493.19
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-2.115000000000493.17
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-2.115000000000493.09
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-2.115000000000492.73
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-2.115000000000492.61
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-2.014750000000469.93
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-1.904500000000444.45
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.774150000000413.68
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.603750000000373.07
Certificate of DepositsI O B-/-1.593750000000371.90
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.593750000000370.97
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.483500000000346.28
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-1.483500000000345.60
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.273000000000297.94
Commercial PaperMotilal Finvest-/-1.273000000000297.72
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.273000000000296.60
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-1.273000000000295.87
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.263000000000295.67
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.263000000000295.64
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.162750000000271.56
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-1.062500000000248.36
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.062500000000248.33
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.062500000000248.32
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.062500000000248.28
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.062500000000248.28
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.062500000000248.10
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.062500000000247.91
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.062500000000247.45
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-1.062500000000247.42
Commercial PaperJSW Energy-/-1.062500000000246.93
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-1.062500000000246.92
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.062500000000246.90
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.062500000000246.81
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.052500000000246.66
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.052500000000246.59
Commercial PaperNetwrk.18 Media-/-1.052500000000246.55
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.052500000000246.55
Commercial PaperBajaj Fin.Sec-/-1.052500000000246.50
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-1.052500000000246.49
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.052500000000246.46
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.052500000000246.36
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.052500000000246.35
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.852000000000198.59
Certificate of DepositsKarur Vysya Bank-/-0.852000000000198.23
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.852000000000198.19
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.852000000000197.79
Commercial PaperPiramal Finance.-/-0.852000000000197.62
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.842000000000197.50
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.842000000000197.47
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.842000000000197.43
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.842000000000197.36
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.842000000000197.28
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.842000000000197.13
Certificate of DepositsKarur Vysya Bank-/-0.842000000000196.95
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.741750000000172.81
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.741750000000172.80
Commercial Paper360 One Prime-/-0.641500000000149.34
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.641500000000149.11
Commercial PaperNuvama Wealth.-/-0.631500000000148.08
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-0.631500000000147.90
Commercial PaperNuvama Wealth-/-0.531250000000123.17
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.43100000000099.69
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.43100000000099.52
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.43100000000099.51
Commercial PaperAxis Finance-/-0.43100000000099.43
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.43100000000099.41
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.42100000000099.27
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.42100000000099.25
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.42100000000099.07
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.42100000000098.99
Commercial PaperHindustan Zinc-/-0.42100000000098.72
Commercial PaperAseem Infra-/-0.42100000000098.66
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.42100000000098.47
Commercial PaperPiramal Finance.-/-0.42100000000098.37
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.3275000000074.75
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-0.3275000000074.24
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.2150000000049.56
Commercial PaperTata Tele. Mah.-/-0.2150000000049.22
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.1125000000024.90
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-0.1125000000024.88
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0306.85
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--21.410-5,006.62

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Amit Sharma
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

