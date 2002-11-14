UTI Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW Flexi
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW Flexi
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 119.63
Invest wise with Expert advice
UTI Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW Flexi - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0231
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW Flexi- NAV Chart
UTI Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW Flexi- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.24
3.94
3.73
3.71
9.66
-
-
9.4
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
UTI Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW Flexi- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW Flexi- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|89.81
|980000000
|103.14
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|5.48
|60000000
|6.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|1.27
|14000000
|1.45
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.54
|0
|0.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.61
|0
|3.00
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement