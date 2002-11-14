UTI Low Duration Fund Periodic Div
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Low Duration Fund Periodic Div
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Apr-2007
Fund Manager
: Anurag Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3236.69
UTI Low Duration Fund Periodic Div - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1055.082
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.15% if redeemed between 0-7 days from the date of allotment of units.
UTI Low Duration Fund Periodic Div- NAV Chart
UTI Low Duration Fund Periodic Div- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.08
0.05
1.13
2.86
6.54
6.04
6.5
6.58
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
UTI Low Duration Fund Periodic Div- Latest Dividends
UTI Low Duration Fund Periodic Div- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.40
|1500
|147.58
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|4.59
|1250
|125.49
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.69
|10000
|100.95
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.68
|10000
|100.71
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|2.75
|7500
|75.11
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|2.02
|550000
|55.13
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI
|-/-
|1.94
|75
|53.05
|NCD
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|1.84
|5000
|50.32
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.84
|5000
|50.30
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.84
|500
|50.22
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.83
|500
|50.09
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.83
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.81
|500
|49.54
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.47
|4000
|40.23
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.28
|350
|35.02
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.10
|300
|30.11
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.93
|2500
|25.37
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.93
|250
|25.30
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.24
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.22
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.21
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.20
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.18
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.15
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.13
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.13
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.11
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.10
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.10
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.92
|250
|25.04
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.92
|250
|25.03
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.91
|2500
|24.99
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.90
|250
|24.70
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.73
|2000
|20.10
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.73
|2000
|20.01
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.37
|1000
|10.03
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.16
|50000000
|4.33
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|10.72
|3000000000
|293.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.96
|2000000000
|190.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|3.49
|1000000000
|95.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.48
|1000000000
|95.12
|Commercial Paper
|Hinduja Ley.Fin.
|-/-
|1.81
|500000000
|49.38
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.78
|500000000
|48.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.78
|500000000
|48.61
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.77
|500000000
|48.53
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|1.77
|500000000
|48.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|1.77
|500000000
|48.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.74
|500000000
|47.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.73
|500000000
|47.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.73
|500000000
|47.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.73
|500000000
|47.19
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|1.72
|500000000
|47.01
|Commercial Paper
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.72
|500000000
|46.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|500000000
|46.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|1.71
|500000000
|46.71
|Commercial Paper
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|1.23
|350000000
|33.63
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.91
|250000000
|24.77
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.90
|250000000
|24.63
|Commercial Paper
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.88
|250000000
|24.02
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.87
|250000000
|23.88
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth.
|-/-
|0.84
|250000000
|22.99
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-13.45
|0
|-,367.87
