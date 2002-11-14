UTI Medium Duration Fund IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Medium Duration Fund IDCW M
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Mar-2015
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 38.95
UTI Medium Duration Fund IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.9659
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For redemption less than or equal to 365 days from the date of allotment of units. 0.50% - For redemption after 365 days and less than or equal to 548 days from the date of allotment of units. Nil - For redemption after 548 days from the date of allotment of units.
UTI Medium Duration Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart
UTI Medium Duration Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.49
1.53
2.55
3.98
8.35
6.16
5.7
6
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
UTI Medium Duration Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends
UTI Medium Duration Fund IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 20000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|7.36
|29
|2.89
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|5.09
|200
|2.00
|NCD
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|5.05
|20
|1.98
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|3.82
|15000
|1.50
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|2.56
|100
|1.00
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|2.56
|100
|1.00
|NCD
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|2.56
|100
|1.00
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|2.55
|100
|1.00
|NCD
|Piramal Finance.
|-/-
|2.33
|12322
|0.91
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|17.12
|65000000
|6.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|10.57
|40000000
|4.16
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|8.15
|30490000
|3.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|7.62
|30000000
|2.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.56
|25000000
|2.58
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|0.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|15.64
|0
|6.15
