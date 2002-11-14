UTI Medium to Long Duration Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Medium to Long Duration Fund G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 04-May-1998
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 311.56
UTI Medium to Long Duration Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 04-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
UTI Medium to Long Duration Fund G- NAV Chart
UTI Medium to Long Duration Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.88
2.36
3.17
4.21
9.35
9.39
9.09
7.63
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
UTI Medium to Long Duration Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Medium to Long Duration Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|7.94
|250
|25.36
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|7.88
|2500
|25.17
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|7.79
|250
|24.88
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|4.74
|1500
|15.13
|NCD
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|4.72
|1500
|15.09
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1-SERIES A3
|-/-
|4.57
|15
|14.59
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|1.58
|500
|5.04
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|38.04
|1190000000
|121.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|7.94
|250000000
|25.36
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH 2037
|-/-
|7.89
|250000000
|25.21
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2033
|-/-
|1.64
|50000000
|5.25
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2033
|-/-
|1.64
|50000000
|5.24
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.33
|0
|1.07
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.04
|0
|9.71
