UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW A
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Sep-2014
Fund Manager
: Amit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 18083.13
Invest wise with Expert advice
UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1821.0862
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW A- NAV Chart
UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
1.08
2.24
4.1
8.04
7.16
6.21
6.71
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW A- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 20000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.68
|1100000000
|110.71
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|0.62
|1000000000
|101.52
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.90
|5000000000
|472.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.90
|5000000000
|471.33
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.90
|5000000000
|470.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.64
|4500000000
|429.09
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.63
|4500000000
|428.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.61
|4500000000
|425.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.60
|4500000000
|423.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.34
|4000000000
|380.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.31
|4000000000
|375.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.30
|4000000000
|374.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.07
|3500000000
|337.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.02
|3500000000
|328.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.02
|3500000000
|327.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.75
|3000000000
|283.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.75
|3000000000
|283.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.74
|3000000000
|282.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.74
|3000000000
|282.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.73
|3000000000
|280.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.46
|2500000000
|236.78
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.45
|2500000000
|235.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.45
|2500000000
|235.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.45
|2500000000
|235.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|2500000000
|234.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.32
|2250000000
|214.03
|Commercial Paper
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|1.30
|2250000000
|211.46
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.21
|2000000000
|197.05
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.19
|2000000000
|192.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.18
|2000000000
|191.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|2000000000
|190.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|2000000000
|190.27
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.17
|2000000000
|190.08
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|189.46
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|189.03
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|188.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|188.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|188.82
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|188.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|188.76
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|188.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|188.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|188.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|188.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|187.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|187.98
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|1.16
|2000000000
|187.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.15
|2000000000
|187.71
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|1.15
|2000000000
|186.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.90
|1500000000
|145.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|1500000000
|143.59
|Commercial Paper
|Tata TeleService
|-/-
|0.88
|1500000000
|143.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|1500000000
|143.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|1500000000
|142.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|1500000000
|141.32
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.87
|1500000000
|141.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.87
|1500000000
|141.02
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.87
|1500000000
|141.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|1500000000
|140.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|1500000000
|140.79
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.86
|1500000000
|140.43
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.86
|1500000000
|140.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.86
|1500000000
|140.15
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.86
|1500000000
|139.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.86
|1500000000
|139.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|0.86
|1500000000
|139.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.74
|1250000000
|120.43
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.74
|1250000000
|119.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.73
|1250000000
|119.22
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.61
|1000000000
|98.81
|Commercial Paper
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.59
|1000000000
|96.11
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Housing Fin
|-/-
|0.59
|1000000000
|95.84
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.59
|1000000000
|95.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.59
|1000000000
|95.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|1000000000
|95.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|1000000000
|94.41
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.58
|1000000000
|94.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|1000000000
|93.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.58
|1000000000
|93.73
|Commercial Paper
|GIC Housing Fin
|-/-
|0.58
|1000000000
|93.70
|Commercial Paper
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.57
|1000000000
|93.35
|Commercial Paper
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.57
|1000000000
|93.34
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.57
|1000000000
|93.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|0.45
|750000000
|72.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.43
|750000000
|70.69
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.43
|750000000
|69.98
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Finance
|-/-
|0.43
|750000000
|69.87
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.43
|750000000
|69.71
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.43
|750000000
|69.38
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.31
|500000000
|49.73
|Commercial Paper
|HSBC Investdirec
|-/-
|0.30
|500000000
|49.41
|Commercial Paper
|Hinduja Ley.Fin.
|-/-
|0.30
|500000000
|49.38
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.29
|500000000
|47.90
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.29
|500000000
|47.58
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|0.29
|500000000
|46.65
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.29
|500000000
|46.56
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Tele. Mah.
|-/-
|0.27
|450000000
|43.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.17
|300000000
|28.39
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.15
|250000000
|23.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.15
|250000000
|23.84
|Commercial Paper
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.06
|100000000
|9.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.06
|100000000
|9.78
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.06
|100000000
|9.72
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|4.97
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-8.74
|0
|-1,421.67
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement